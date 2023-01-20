Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February
Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
itechpost.com
Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?
Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Florida is a snoozefest compared to New York
Florida’s got nuthin’ on NY Enough with people schlepping to Florida. Florida began 1,400 years ago. Nobody younger has been there since. Those in the state now could’ve been original settlers. Their average age is deceased. Reports of how wonderful the place is start mouthing the minute transplants leave the JetBlue restroom. It’s got beaches. Sand. Sky. Ocean. Warmth. Hurricanes. Galleries. Crocodiles. Also palms. Not leafy ones that provide shade for juniors. Outstretched ones that provide service for seniors. These palms have specific assignments. Like driving Madam’s car by day. By night just simply driving Madam. Me, I’m a New Yorker. Born, bred, educated, schooled,...
DeSantis Sparks National Outrage by Requesting Private Healthcare Data of Transgender Students
Photo byPhoto 261696078 / Desantis © Wirestock | Dreamstime.com. Florida leadership won't leave the LBTQ+ community alone. DeSantis administration requested a wealth of data on students who receive gender-affirming procedures at Florida colleges.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website
Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990.
Florida Water Drastically Changed Since DeSantis Took Office. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 145356568 / Desantis © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touted his efforts to enhance the state's water quality during his inaugural speech. He pledged millions more would be added during one of the following legislative sessions.
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
Florida Destinations Reminiscent of the Caribbean, According to a Travel Website
Many people associate a vacation to the Caribbean with relaxing on the shore while enjoying beautiful beaches, delicious food, and tranquil accommodations. And while a quick trip to the Caribbean may be in the future for some, others may prefer to stay in the United States, due to costs, flight issues, or convenience.
Florida Mentioned on List of States with the Worst Tap Water in the United States
Tap water is easy to take for granted because it's ever-present inside our homes. We cook and clean with it. We bathe in it. We brush our teeth and wash our hair with it. Some of us drink it.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff about the uncertain future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and how that is impacting the district now and moving forward.
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
flkeysnews.com
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now?
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.
Comments / 0