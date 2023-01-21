ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Teen Sexually Assaulted Peer At Atlantic City HS: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old Atlantic City High School student was arrested for sexually assaulting a peer, authorities said.

The victim reported the assault in January 2022, prompting an investigation, Atlantic City police said.

Upon return of a forensic analysis of the collected evidence from the investigation, charges were approved by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Jan. 12. 2023.

The boy was arrested in Galloway Township the following day on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The juvenile was remanded to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

