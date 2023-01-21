ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

News 12

Video shows man throwing dog against Yonkers storefront

Video shows a man throwing a dog against a storefront in Yonkers. The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega. The Yonkers Police Department is investigating and said in a statement, "The Yonkers Police Department is...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church

This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
BETHPAGE, NY
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

