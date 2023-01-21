Read full article on original website
Long Island crossing guard, 91, retires after 41 years of keeping student safe
LEVOTTOWN, NY (PIX11) — A 91-year-old crossing guard who’s kept generations of student safe in Nassau County is retiring, local officials said. Louise Kobs has helped people safely cross streets for 41 years. She was greeted with hugs and flowers at the intersection of Violet Lane and Orchid Road on Tuesday. Kobs said she’ll miss […]
91-year-old Levittown School District crossing guard retires after 41 years of service
Kobs, who started working as a crossing guard in her Levittown neighborhood when she was 50 years old, was celebrated by county leaders and the community for her decades of service, which included never taking a sick day.
Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island
The great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.
News 12
91-year-old woman dies at South Plainfield nursing home after alleged assault
Warning: Some viewers may find the images in the above video disturbing. A grieving family wants answers after their loved one died following an assault inside a South Plainfield nursing home. Police say the assault happened last Monday and that 91-year-old Clara Sutkowski died three days later. Family members of...
South Huntington Schools Consider Adding Armed Security
The South Huntington school board will consider adding armed security guards at schools at its meeting Wednesday night. The issue will come before the board in the wake of multiple school shootings around the country in recent years, most recently, in May, where 19 students Read More ...
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
DA: Central Islip woman found guilty of killing friend to gain ownership of home
Donatila O'Mahony was convicted of murder and forgery charges after prosecutors say she shot and killed Lee Pedersen inside his Aquebogue home in 2020.
News 12
Video shows man throwing dog against Yonkers storefront
Video shows a man throwing a dog against a storefront in Yonkers. The video was taken Wednesday morning at the corner of Ridge and Lake avenues in Yonkers in front of a closed bodega. The Yonkers Police Department is investigating and said in a statement, "The Yonkers Police Department is...
Town of Hempstead residents claim animal shelter trainer who resigned was treated unfairly
Christie Fanti recently resigned from her position as the town's part-time shelter trainer, a job she had for six years.
State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired
Since fall 2021, one teacher in Babylon was arrested on rape charges and another has resigned.
New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church
This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
Police: Woman struck and killed in New Haven
Police say the driver called police telling them he had hit a woman who was crossing the street.
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection
The identity has been released of a woman who was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway. The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale. A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just...
Monsey man charged in New Hempstead school bus accident that injured children
Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.
News 12
Authorities arrest school bus driver who crashed into New Hempstead home last year
The driver of a school bus who crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. The bus crash occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, and resulted in extensive property damage. Multiple children between the ages of 4 and 10 were hurt, according to officials.
New Update: Fire Damages Bethpage Church
This story has been updated. Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry avenues.
State Awards $10 Million for Huntington Station Revitalization
Huntington was awarded $10 million Tuesday by the state for downtown Huntington Station revitalization. State and local officials announced the award, one of three communities on Long Island to receive money from the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Lindenhurst and Long Beach got Read More ...
Fire damages Jewish community center in Howell
The fire started Monday just after 4:30 p.m. on Lanes Pound Road in Howell.
Drunk Driver Was Going 127 MPH Before Seaford Crash That Killed Half-Brother, DA Says
A 23-year-old drunk driver was going more than twice the speed limit moments before a deadly crash on a busy Long Island roadway that killed his half-brother, prosecutors allege. Joshua Pena, of Valley Stream, was formally arraigned on manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 23-year-old Xavier Pena...
