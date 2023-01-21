Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Warrior Wrestling 1/21/23 Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend Results
FTC LCC (Storm Grayson and Trevor Outlaw) (w/ Frank the Clown) def. Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) Warrior Wrestling World Championship Match: KC Navarro (c) def. Buddy Matthews to retain the Warrior Wrestling World Championship. Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship & AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c)...
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold Results
H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Red Dead Redemption (Manders & Ryan Redfield) (c) def. KAOS CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) Jeff Cannonball def. Ron Mathis. Six Way...
Wausau West girls basketball tops Merrill for third-straight win
WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls basketball team picked up its third-straight win with a 51-38 victory over Merrill in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday night at West High School. Lexie White had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayla Christensen hit three 3-pointers and added...
John Wayne Murdoch Leaving ICW?
Following his loss in the American Deathmatch Championship match against Brandon Kirk at ICW NHB Volume 40 this past Saturday, John Wayne Murdoch grabbed a microphone and put over his opponent. The former champion went on to say, “After tonight I won’t be here very much anymore.” This came as a surprise to the fans in attendance.
ICW No Holds Barred Announces WrestleMania Weekend Shows in New Jersey
For the second year in a row, ICW No Holds Barred will be running shows in New Jersey over the course of WrestleMania weekend. But this year, the promotion will be hosting not one, but two shows. ICW has announced the “Faces of Death” weekend. The first event...
American X Wrestling 01/07/23 For The People Results; NJPW’s Kevin Kelly, IMPACT’s John Skyler, Tough Guy Inc & more
AMERICAN XCELLENCE WRESTLING held its first event under the new regime last night in the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg, PA. The event was truly “For The People”, as the venue was full of overjoyed wrestling fans. MATCH RESULTS. Tough Guy Inc. of “Brutal” Bob Evans and “Tough”...
The Week in Women’s Wrestling
Monday: GCW announces Rina Yamashita vs Kasey Kirk for their “Holy Smokes” event on March 4th for the Ultraviolent Title. Kasey ran through all her opponents in ICW but going against Rina at The Showboat is something completely different. This is the same place that Rina defeated Alex Colon to win the Ultraviolent Championship.
