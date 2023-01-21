ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

pwponderings.com

Warrior Wrestling 1/21/23 Warrior Wrestling 27: Back To The Bend Results

FTC LCC (Storm Grayson and Trevor Outlaw) (w/ Frank the Clown) def. Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) Warrior Wrestling World Championship Match: KC Navarro (c) def. Buddy Matthews to retain the Warrior Wrestling World Championship. Warrior Wrestling Lucha Championship & AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c)...
SOUTH BEND, IN
pwponderings.com

H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold Results

H2O Wrestling 1/22/23 H2O Hustle & Gold results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. H2O Tag Team Championship Match: Red Dead Redemption (Manders & Ryan Redfield) (c) def. KAOS CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) Jeff Cannonball def. Ron Mathis. Six Way...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
WausauPilot

Wausau West girls basketball tops Merrill for third-straight win

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls basketball team picked up its third-straight win with a 51-38 victory over Merrill in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday night at West High School. Lexie White had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayla Christensen hit three 3-pointers and added...
WAUSAU, WI
pwponderings.com

John Wayne Murdoch Leaving ICW?

Following his loss in the American Deathmatch Championship match against Brandon Kirk at ICW NHB Volume 40 this past Saturday, John Wayne Murdoch grabbed a microphone and put over his opponent. The former champion went on to say, “After tonight I won’t be here very much anymore.” This came as a surprise to the fans in attendance.
pwponderings.com

The Week in Women’s Wrestling

Monday: GCW announces Rina Yamashita vs Kasey Kirk for their “Holy Smokes” event on March 4th for the Ultraviolent Title. Kasey ran through all her opponents in ICW but going against Rina at The Showboat is something completely different. This is the same place that Rina defeated Alex Colon to win the Ultraviolent Championship.

