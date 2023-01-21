CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents on the city's North Side are calling for more police, after two teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and a carjacking in West Ridge and Rogers Park Wednesday morning.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, this is an issue we have been tracking for months.Fortunately, police believe they have the suspects responsible for the terrifying crime spree Wednesday morning — but residents here are still waiting to hear if more police resources will be dedicated to the neighborhoods, where violent robberies are on the rise.Call after call after call to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO