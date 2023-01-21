Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at woman in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at a 28-year-old woman on the South Side last year. Martell Franklin, 32, was charged with attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. According to police, Franklin was positively identified as the gunman who opened fire on September 4, 2022,...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
fox32chicago.com
2 found fatally shot inside South Side home
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon. At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett. SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block. Once inside, a 47-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man wanted for assaulting 2 women walking down the street
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who they say kicked a woman and punched another near downtown earlier this month. On Jan. 5, around 1:55 p.m., police say a 50-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 0-100 block of E. Ontario Street when the male suspect punched her with a closed fist to her right jaw.
fox32chicago.com
Glenview student charged with bringing pellet gun to middle school
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly bringing a pellet gun to school in suburban Glenview on Friday. Around noon, Glenview police responded to Attea Middle School located at 2500 Chestnut Avenue for a report of a male student having an airsoft CO2-style pellet gun in his backpack.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after teen fatally shot on South Side trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder and attempted murder after shooting two teens, killing one in West Pullman earlier this week. Police say Toney Mason III, 18, was arrested in Harvey after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old during a robbery on Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago man opened fire on group of teens trying to buy designer shoes from him
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly opened fire on a group of teens in a vehicle after stealing money from the driver who was trying to purchase shoes from him. Tony Mason III was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old boy...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.
Man found dead at Humboldt Park warehouse
CHICAGO - There was an active police scene at a Humboldt Park warehouse Friday after human remains were found. Initial reports indicated that a severed head arrived at a warehouse located in the 4300 block of West Ohio Street around 11 a.m. Police then confirmed that a man was found...
fox32chicago.com
3-year-old boy, man shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say the adult victim was parking his car with the child in the back seat around 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone opened fire from a light green SUV.
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
fox32chicago.com
2 in custody after 3 Far South Side businesses robbed at gunpoint in under an hour
CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after three convenience stores on Chicago's Far South Side were robbed at gunpoint overnight. Chicago police say two men entered three businesses armed with handguns and announced a robbery. The incidents happened between 1:30 and 2:15 a.m. and the offenders stole unknown amounts of cash and cigarettes from each location.
Student brings pellet gun to suburban middle school: police
Glenview police say they were called to Attea Middle School around noon Friday after a boy was found to have “an airsoft CO2-style pellet device” inside a backpack.
Two arrested in West Ridge, Rogers Park robberies; neighbors demand more police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents on the city's North Side are calling for more police, after two teenagers were arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies and a carjacking in West Ridge and Rogers Park Wednesday morning.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Thursday, this is an issue we have been tracking for months.Fortunately, police believe they have the suspects responsible for the terrifying crime spree Wednesday morning — but residents here are still waiting to hear if more police resources will be dedicated to the neighborhoods, where violent robberies are on the rise.Call after call after call to...
fox32chicago.com
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery at Lake Villa liquor store
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - A person pistol-whipped a liquor store clerk during an armed robbery Thursday night in north suburban Lake Villa. About 8:32 p.m., an armed suspect wearing a ski mask walked into Lake Villa Liquors, 102 S. Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, to rob the store, Lake Villa Lieutenant James DeCaro said in a statement.
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in Far South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning. Police say the boy was the passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 127th Street when someone in a gray sedan started shooting. The gunfire broke out just before...
Comments / 8