Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
cbs12.com
Viewing, funeral set for Nikkitia Bryant, mother killed in MLK Day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The viewing and funeral has been set for the mother who was killed in a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Pierce. The family of 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant said a viewing will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark's Missionary Baptist Church on 921 Orange Avenue.
cbs12.com
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
cbs12.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
cbs12.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
cbs12.com
"I have a bomb in the bag:" New details on bomb threat that led to evacuations at PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect arrested for making a bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport said "you don't know what you're in for" while boarding his flight, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. According to the arrest report, 66-year-old John Magee was asked...
cbs12.com
Riot leads to arrests at Everglades Youth Academy in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot broke out at a youth facility in Okeechobee, and it ended with 10 arrests and one staff member going to the hospital. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the riot happened Saturday morning at the Everglades Youth Academy on NE 168th Street. Investigators...
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
WPBF News 25
'Scared to leave my house': Lake Worth woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
cbs12.com
Fight at South Florida Fair leads to 4 arrested, nearly 60 kicked out
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight broke out over the weekend at the South Florida Fair where four people were arrested and almost 60 people were kicked out of the fair. Now, South Florida Fair is considering tightening rules even further to protect fairgoers. The South Florida...
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
cbs12.com
Bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport leads to evacuation at Concourse C
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Concourse C at the Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) was evacuated after the sheriff's office said a man said he had a bomb in his bag. A viewer called CBS12 News saying they were unsure of what was happening but there was heavy police presence and the airport was being evacuated.
cbs12.com
Police investigate homicide in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
Carscoops
Florida Crash With Tesla Was So Violent, An Engine Wound Up 50 Yards From The Wreck
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported on a violent accident that occurred this weekend between a Tesla and another vehicle. Sadly, four people were hurt in the incident, though their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The accident is believed to have been caused by high speeds and...
cbs12.com
Photo from witness helps police nab young suspects in purse snatching
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police had a little help in arresting two juveniles for a purse snatching in Port St. Lucie. According to police, a woman had her purse stolen as she loaded groceries into her car in a Publix parking lot last Friday night. Police said...
cbs12.com
Medical episode leads to fatal crash on Okeechobee Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal traffic crash on Okeechobee Boulevard caused major delays during rush hour. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Monday afternoon three cars were involved in a crash on Okeechobee Boulevard headed onto I-95 northbound. All westbound lanes onto Okeechobee Boulevard will be closed through rush hour while officers conduct an on-scene investigation.
cw34.com
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing man with alzheimer's
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with Alzheimer's. The sheriff's office said Howard Lubetkin, 84, drove away from his home in a 2017 Burgundy Lincoln MKX with Florida tag II14AV. Anyone with information about Howard's whereabouts is...
