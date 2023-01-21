ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

Viewing, funeral set for Nikkitia Bryant, mother killed in MLK Day shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The viewing and funeral has been set for the mother who was killed in a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Pierce. The family of 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant said a viewing will take place on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark's Missionary Baptist Church on 921 Orange Avenue.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Police investigate homicide in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Medical episode leads to fatal crash on Okeechobee Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fatal traffic crash on Okeechobee Boulevard caused major delays during rush hour. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Monday afternoon three cars were involved in a crash on Okeechobee Boulevard headed onto I-95 northbound. All westbound lanes onto Okeechobee Boulevard will be closed through rush hour while officers conduct an on-scene investigation.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO searching for missing man with alzheimer's

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with Alzheimer's. The sheriff's office said Howard Lubetkin, 84, drove away from his home in a 2017 Burgundy Lincoln MKX with Florida tag II14AV. Anyone with information about Howard's whereabouts is...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

