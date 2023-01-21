ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Surging Indiana visits struggling league rival Minnesota

Indiana, which couldn’t stop a soul during a three-game losing streak that saw it allow nearly 87 points per game, suddenly can’t be stopped. In winning their last three games, the Hoosiers have scored 75 points a game and permitted just under 60. A trip to Minneapolis on Wednesday night to face Big Ten foe Minnesota appears to be a forum to continue those trends.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Banged-up Michigan hopes to slow No. 1 Purdue

Purdue enters its Thursday visit to Michigan on a six-game winning streak and back in possession of the top spot in the men’s college basketball rankings. Don’t get the No. 1 Boilermakers wrong, they’ll take the lofty perch. But you can think again if you figure Purdue is content.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Iowa looks to continue recent dominance of Spartans

Iowa has won its last three matchups against Michigan State. The Hawkeyes will look to extend that streak when they visit the Spartans in East Lansing on Thursday night. Iowa had a four-game Big Ten winning streak snapped at Ohio State on Saturday, when the Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4) gave up a season-high in points in the 93-77 defeat.
EAST LANSING, MI
Toledo spoils Bates’ career night, beats Eastern Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)JT Shumate and Dante Maddox Jr. combined to score 39 points and Toledo needed five starters scoring in double-digits to offset a 43-point effort from Emoni Bates and lift the Rockets to an 84-79 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night. Bates scored 29 straight EMU points in...
TOLEDO, OH
DeVries, Wilkins lead Drake over Indiana State, 70-68

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Tucker DeVries led Drake with 21 points and D.J. Wilkins scored the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Bulldogs knocked off Indiana State 70-68 on Tuesday night. DeVries added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

