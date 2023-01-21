Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Rival Launches New Ecosystem Fund Amid Bullish Price Action in Crypto Markets
Fantom (FTM) has just launched a new on-chain ecosystem fund designed to provide capital for supporters looking to build on the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. The layer-1 blockchain project is now operating the “Ecosystem Vault,” a new fund “aimed at empowering builders on Fantom by offering a decentralized avenue for funding projects, ideas and creations through a community-driven decision process.”
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The growth-focused money manager is making moves.
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Stocks are primed to rally 25% this year as investors still aren't pricing in falling inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Since 1950, the S&P 500 has seen at least a 20% rally more than half of the time after a year of negative returns, Fundstrat said.
CoinDesk
Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
u.today
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
cryptopotato.com
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Comments on the CoinDesk Selling Rumors
The exec said that he will review the financial data before making a decision. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Global, the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is interested in purchasing the crypto news website CoinDesk. The latter is exploring a potential sale as its sister firm slid into bankruptcy....
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Hedge Fund in the World Says DeFi Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market
Crypto hedge fund giant Pantera Capital says that one sector of the digital asset space will be the life force of the next bull market cycle. In Pantera’s latest newsletter, chief investment officer (CIO) Joey Krug says that decentralized finance (DeFi) will act as the foundation for the next bull market.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Yields Have Totally Collapsed: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Huge Dividends to Grab Now
Long rates have collapsed, a sign that the bond market thinks the economy will face a recession at some point this year. Here are seven top stocks that look like solid ideas for conservative growth and income investors now.
Gold and silver boom predicted as US hits debt ceiling, dollar devalues
Precious metals expert predicts gold and silver will rise in 2023 as government spending results in increased inflation and U.S. hits debt ceiling.
Passive income ideas to consider now
With tax season ramping up and tax returns already being accepted, millions of Americans are taking a closer look at their income. While many people may be content with what they made in 2022 (and what they are likely to make this year) millions of others may be looking for new ways to make cash. This can come in the form of a new job, an additional part-time job, or a side hustle to help make ends meet.
CNBC
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges Past $23K Before Retreating
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:. Prices: Bitcoin continued its 2023 surge, jumping past $23,000 for the first time since August before retreating to trade at about $22,750. Insights: Microsoft effectively exited the...
Comments / 0