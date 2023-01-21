Red Sox host ‘Winter Weekend’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox are hosting its “Winter Weekend” for the first in in three years.

The event started on Friday at the MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center and features dozens of current and former players, as well as coaches.

Fans will get to meet their all-time favorites, including Dwight Evans, “Big Papi” David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Rafael Devers and dozens of others.

The events will include a celebration remembering the 20-13 world series team 10 years ago, and “Sox Survivor”, a spin on the classic reality TV show.

Autograph and photo sessions will be held throughout the day.

