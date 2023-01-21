Read full article on original website
Sam Smith Reveals Which 'Pop Divas' Still Make Them Star-Struck
These two pop icons make Smith "fall to the floor."
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
HelloGiggles
Britney Spears and Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Reunite in Nostalgic Instagram Post
Britney Spears is having all kinds of adventures as of late, both online and in real life. The pop singer’s name recently hit headlines after TMZ misreported that she had a “manic” episode at an LA restaurant on Jan. 13. Spears and new husband Sam Asghari have both responded to the event, which was captured on film by a nameless restaurant goer, but it seems the media frenzy continues to leave an impact.
msn.com
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Hall Revealed Major News About the Future of Her Show
HGTV fans, it's time to gear up for a double dose of Christina Hall!. After 10 seasons, the real estate agent and television star is saying goodbye to Flip or Flop, but her house renovating journey is far from over. As a matter of fact, Christina shared some major news with fans on Instagram, and let's just say that 2023 is going to be her busiest year yet.
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
SFGate
Adam Lambert: Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Me the ‘American Idol’ Win
Adam Lambert made headlines recently for slamming a casting rumor that “The White Lotus” star Theo James was circling the role of George Michael in a biopic about the pop music icon. Not so fast. Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Lambert said he was mostly being sarcastic and that it would be “ridiculous” to claim that gay characters can only be played by gay actors.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Has a Big Net Worth! Find Out How Much Money the TLC Star Makes
Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown became one of the TLC’s biggest stars when he made his debut on the franchise on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Rose Vega in 2020, and he has a big net worth to match! Keep scrolling below to find out how much money he makes, his salary and more.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
NME
Adele tells Las Vegas audience she has been suffering from “really bad sciatica”
During the New Year’s Eve show of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, Adele told her audience she has been experiencing sciatica, a condition which can cause pains down one or both legs from the lower back. As Cosmopolitan reports, while walking from one side of stage to the other...
