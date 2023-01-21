ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin

Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
MLive.com

Andrew Copp’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Sharks, 3-2

DETROIT – Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime Tuesday and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena. Ville Husso made 26 saves and the Red Wings improved to 20-18-6. Copp scored on a rebound off the pad of goaltender James Reimer...
MLive.com

Sharks vs. Red Wings NHL predictions + FanDuel promo code: Tuesday, 1/24

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A big night in the NHL on Tuesday where there are 11 games scheduled gives you the perfect reason to get in on...
Yardbarker

Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings

In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets

Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
MLive.com

Ex-Lions head coach Matt Patricia out as offensive playcaller in New England

ALLEN PARK -- Matt Patricia has lost another job. The former Detroit Lions head coach has been replaced by Bill O’Brien as the offensive playcaller in New England, according to multiple reports. Patricia spent one tumultuous season leading the Patriots’ offense. They were below average on the ground (24th) and through the air (20th), and finished 26th in total offense. The advanced analytics didn’t like them either, with New England finishing 24th in offensive DVOA.
