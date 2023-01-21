Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Detroit Bikes Release USA-Made, 32lb eBike; Looks Like a Normal BikeBikerumorDetroit, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
MLive.com
What’s the most likely outcome in Red Wings-Dylan Larkin contract talks?
Steve Yzerman is as unpredictable and daring as any NHL general manager. The latest example being his decision to waive Jakub Vrana, essentially cutting ties with the offensively gifted forward, whether or not he finds his way back to the Detroit Red Wings this season from Grand Rapids. So, what...
MLive.com
New best friend gives Red Wings’ Zadina a lift during dog days of season
DETROIT – A dreadful start followed by a broken leg left Filip Zadina needing a pick-me-up. So, he bought a puppy, a Staffordshire bull terrier from England named Jack, and his new best friend lifted his spirits while he rehabbed from the injury. “I’ve seen guys with pups at...
MLive.com
How to Watch the San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (1/24/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a couple of days off, the Detroit Red Wings will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night against a team that has been struggling for most of the season, as the San Jose Sharks come to town. The gap between the Red Wings and a playoff...
MLive.com
Andrew Copp’s overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Sharks, 3-2
DETROIT – Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime Tuesday and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena. Ville Husso made 26 saves and the Red Wings improved to 20-18-6. Copp scored on a rebound off the pad of goaltender James Reimer...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central senior playing his way into Mr. Basketball conversation
KALAMAZOO, MI – In Ramsey Nichols’ 11 seasons atop Kalamazoo Central’s boys basketball program, only three freshman have cracked the varsity lineup. The first, Isaiah Livers, finished his prep career with Mr. Basketball honors.
MLive.com
Sharks vs. Red Wings NHL predictions + FanDuel promo code: Tuesday, 1/24
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A big night in the NHL on Tuesday where there are 11 games scheduled gives you the perfect reason to get in on...
MLive.com
Pistons’ Jalen Duren approaches Greg Monroe’s franchise rookie record
DETROIT -- Monday night was a mixed bag of highs and lows for the Detroit Pistons. Despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on a night where the franchise honored of its greatest big men, the late Bob Lanier, Pistons center Jalen Duren was one of the lone bright spots. In...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2022-23 Midseason Rankings
In the aftermath of the 2022 NHL Draft, one thing was clear: the Detroit Red Wings had established a deep prospect pool with at least one high-end prospect at almost every position. Since Steve Yzerman took over as the general manager of the Red Wings in the Spring of 2019, Detroit has added exactly 40 prospects in the draft, with some already making an impact in the NHL. But in the world of professional sports, having a good quantity of prospects only matters if there’s enough quality spread throughout the pool.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: The future looks bright at safety, but uncertain at cornerback
Now that the Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season, MLive is handing out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Defensive backs. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Defensive line. DEFENSIVE BACKS. Starters: CB Jeff Okudah,...
MLive.com
Ex-Lions head coach Matt Patricia out as offensive playcaller in New England
ALLEN PARK -- Matt Patricia has lost another job. The former Detroit Lions head coach has been replaced by Bill O’Brien as the offensive playcaller in New England, according to multiple reports. Patricia spent one tumultuous season leading the Patriots’ offense. They were below average on the ground (24th) and through the air (20th), and finished 26th in total offense. The advanced analytics didn’t like them either, with New England finishing 24th in offensive DVOA.
