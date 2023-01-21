Read full article on original website
WNYT
Schenectady County man arraigned in death of mom, her partner
The Schenectady County man accused of fatally shooting his mother and her partner, has pleaded not guilty. Nicholas Fiebka was arraigned Tuesday in Schenectady County Court on a nine-count indictment. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and several weapons charges.
WNYT
Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants
A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Offcials says they that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Cohoes man pleads guilty to 2022 fatal shooting
A Cohoes man has pleaded guilty to a 2022 homicide.
WNYT
Man charged in November Schenectady murder
A man is now behind bars, accused of the murder of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, shot and killed Henderson, 26, at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue the day before Thanksgiving, said Schenectady Police. Ayala is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon...
WNYT
Warren County man charged with violating court order
A jury found that Robert Hedrick intentionally violated a court order, making contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a fake name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. Hedrick was found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony. He was also found guilty...
Catskill PD facing $20M lawsuit after tasing incident
The Catskill Police Department is facing a lawsuit from the family of a man who died after he was tased.
WNYT
Man shot by Albany police back in court
Jordan Young, the man shot by Albany police last year, was in court Monday to determine if police legally stopped him the night he was shot. Young is accused of charging at an officer with what police believed to be a knife. Police said Young ignored their commands, so they shot him.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
Unlicensed Duo Busted With Drugs During Traffic Stop In Catskill, Police Say
A 46-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges following an early-morning traffic stop in the region, authorities said. Troopers in Greene County stopped a Nissan Rogue at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan 22, as it drove eastbound on Route 2B in the village of Catskill, according to State Police. During...
WRGB
Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
columbiapaper.com
Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession
HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
New indictment in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run
A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.
Woman found dead outside home, police investigating
An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
WNYT
Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany
Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
WNYT
Schenectady teen arrested for forged check
A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
WNYT
Patient rescued from crashed ambulance before it caught fire
An ambulance crew is recovering Monday night, after their rig crashed in Malta. It happened around 7:45, in front of the Locust Grove Motel on Route 9. The Malta-Stillwater EMS ambulance was taking a patient to Saratoga Hospital, when it crashed into a box truck. The ambulance ended up in...
WNYT
Saratoga County DOH sees Increase in drug overdoses
New Sunday morning, Saratoga County is reporting a recent rise in overdoses. The county department of health says between January 13th and January 18th, 10 overdoses were reported – and one person died. The ages range from 17 to 41. 60 percent of the patients were male. While the...
