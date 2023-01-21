ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Comments / 7

I'm your Huckleberry
3d ago

In a sane world he would be locked up and put away forever! But in our world he will be back home on the couch in the morning.

Reply
3
Related
WNYT

Schenectady County man arraigned in death of mom, her partner

The Schenectady County man accused of fatally shooting his mother and her partner, has pleaded not guilty. Nicholas Fiebka was arraigned Tuesday in Schenectady County Court on a nine-count indictment. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with evidence and several weapons charges.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants

A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Offcials says they that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in November Schenectady murder

A man is now behind bars, accused of the murder of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, shot and killed Henderson, 26, at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue the day before Thanksgiving, said Schenectady Police. Ayala is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Warren County man charged with violating court order

A jury found that Robert Hedrick intentionally violated a court order, making contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a fake name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. Hedrick was found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony. He was also found guilty...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man shot by Albany police back in court

Jordan Young, the man shot by Albany police last year, was in court Monday to determine if police legally stopped him the night he was shot. Young is accused of charging at an officer with what police believed to be a knife. Police said Young ignored their commands, so they shot him.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady teen arrested for forged check

A teenager from Schenectady was arrested after police say he deposited a forged check. New York State Police say 19-year-old Traymer Faircloth – Jeter deposited $4,300 in his bank account at an Albany ATM last May. The bank reported the fraudulent check. He was arraigned at Albany court and...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Patient rescued from crashed ambulance before it caught fire

An ambulance crew is recovering Monday night, after their rig crashed in Malta. It happened around 7:45, in front of the Locust Grove Motel on Route 9. The Malta-Stillwater EMS ambulance was taking a patient to Saratoga Hospital, when it crashed into a box truck. The ambulance ended up in...
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County DOH sees Increase in drug overdoses

New Sunday morning, Saratoga County is reporting a recent rise in overdoses. The county department of health says between January 13th and January 18th, 10 overdoses were reported – and one person died. The ages range from 17 to 41. 60 percent of the patients were male. While the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy