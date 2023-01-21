‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Cat Carter? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, and America’s ready to watch a love story unfold before their eyes. This season features Zach Shallcross as the lead. Fans of the show remember Zach from his time on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette . While love didn’t work out for Zach and Rachel, he’s ready to give it another go, and 30 women are hoping Zach is the one for them. One of those women is Cat Carter. Here’s everything we know about Cat from her Instagram, job, age, and more.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Cat | Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Cat Carter from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Cat hails from New York City and absolutely loves living there. (We know Zach lives in California, so hopefully, one or the other is willing to make a cross-country move if things get serious.) ABC’s bio for Cat describes her as a free spirit, silly, and someone who “loves living life to the fullest.” She wants to find someone who “accepts her for who she is and will make her a priority.” Cat is confident her true love is out there somewhere.

As for the “fun facts” that producers undoubtedly create themselves about the women, Cat’s include her love for hot dogs, her dislike of dinner dates, and that she worked as a sailing instructor in high school. It adds that Cat hopes to sail around the world someday.

How old is Cat Carter, and what does she do for a living?

Cat is 26 years old and works as a dancer in New York City. Searches for a LinkedIn profile for Cat came up unsuccessful, but hopefully, audiences learn more about her career during her time on The Bachelor .

Where to find Cat Carter on Instagram

Those wanting a peek into Cat’s personal life can find her on Instagram under the username @kitty_cat20_ . Cat’s page is filled with tons of selfies, photos of nights out with friends, and more. Her pictures date back to her college days so there’s plenty to dig through.

Cat’s most recent photo announces her debut on this season of The Bachelor . She showcases her official profile photo from the show and captions the photo, “Absolutely no one saw this coming… SAD BOI HOURS 8pm every Monday starting January 23rd on ABC!”

What do spoilers suggest for Cat Carter’s time on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Related

‘The Bachelor’: Reality Steve Says This Contestant Is the Late-Season Villain

Thanks to Reality Steve , fans who want spoilers regarding each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette never need to look any further than his website. The reality TV blogger revealed details about Zach’s season of The Bachelor in November of 2022. However, he didn’t have a lot of information regarding Cat’s time on the show.

We know she attends the first group date of the season that features Bachelor Nation alumni Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins as judges. Latto, the popular singer, also makes an appearance. Unfortunately, it looks like Zach eliminates Cat during the second rose ceremony, cutting her time on the show short.

Make sure to tune in to The Bachelor premiere on Jan. 23 on ABC. Plus, check back with Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelor updates.