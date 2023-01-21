ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Challenge’: Jordan Wiseley Reportedly Turned Down ‘All Stars’ Season 4 Three Separate Times — Is This the Reason Why?

By Perry Carpenter
 4 days ago

The Challenge: All Stars rumored season 4 cast list has officially emerged on the internet gossip sites. Immediately, fans noticed the less-than-spectacular lineup of male contestants competing. They also noticed that Jordan Wiseley wasn’t listed even though he competed in season 3. That wasn’t for lack of trying on MTV/Paramount’s part, though. Jordan reportedly turned down All Stars Season 4 three separate times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFd3R_0kMis1kL00
‘The Challenge’ star Jordan Wiseley | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jordan Wiseley’s casting in ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3 was controversial

When Jordan’s name was included in the cast list for All Stars Season 3 , many fans were surprised because they thought MTV had banned him from competing. Or, at least, they thought he was suspended.

As explained by Femestella , back in 2013 Jordan made some comments to his co-star Nia Moore on The Real World: Portland that some believed to be racist and problematic. During a drunken night, the two got into a fight and Jordan called Nia the n-word and imitated monkey sounds at her.

Since then, Jordan has competed on numerous seasons of The Challenge . But after the summer of 2020 and the BLM protests, MTV cut ties with some of their reality stars who made controversial comments about Black Lives Matter.

Many fans were convinced that Jordan was part of this racial reckoning at the network. But, when the cast list for All Stars 3 came out, it was clear that Jordan was not part of any ban or suspension. It should be noted that Jordan and Nia are good friends, and she has defended him on multiple occasions.

Why did Jordan Wiseley turn down ‘All Stars’ three separate times?

According to the Instagram account The Challenge Shade Room , MTV asked Jordan to be part of All Stars 4 three separate times, but they couldn’t get him to say yes.

“Production called Jordan three times and offered him a pay increase all three times. And, he declined all three times,” they shared.

When asked why Jordan would turn down the opportunity, the insider replied, “The man did All Stars 3, Season 38, and Global Championship all back-to-back. I think he needed a break LOL.”

The rumored male cast for ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 4 is ‘pretty atrocious’

The spoiler team at Vevmo — who is proven to be right more often than not — has published the rumored season 4 cast list for The Challenge: All Stars Season 4. And the list of male contestants is “atrocious,” the insider says.

The male contestants who are rumored to be competing in All Stars 4 are: Jay Mitchell, Tyrie Ballard, Ace Amerson, Ryan Kehoe, Adam Larson, Derek Chavez, Brandon Nelson, Steve Meinke, Kefla Hare, Tony Raines, Brad Fiorenza, and Leroy Garrett .

