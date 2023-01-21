Read full article on original website
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
City delivers report on failed response to Christmas weekend storm to Pittsfield city council
The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts delivered a report to the city council last night on its response to the snowstorm that wreaked havoc on roads over Christmas weekend last month. After the storm that overtook the region starting on December 23rd led to over 40 minor collisions across the long...
Code blue alert declared in Albany County
A code blue alert has been issued by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) for Tuesday through Friday, January 27, for temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 20s.
Springfield looks to join energy aggregation program as resident's electric bills skyrocket this winter
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to join a program that could lead to lower energy bills for residents and businesses. Springfield is soliciting bids for a consultant to manage a community choice energy aggregation program where the city would use its bulk purchasing ability to leverage competitive rates for electricity used by residents and small businesses that could save money and source more renewable energy.
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform
On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
'Green Corps' proposed to pick up litter in Springfield
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is considering a program to provide summer jobs to teenagers who would clean up “high litter areas” of the city. The pitch to create a so-called “Springfield Green Corps” comes from City Council President Jesse Lederman. Mayor Domenic Sarno said his...
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
Opening arguments held in Rensselaer County Exec. McLaughlin's trial
The first day of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin’s trial has ended. The Republican has rejected calls to resign after New York Attorney General Tish James alleged he stole thousands of dollars in campaign contributions while serving in the state Assembly in November 2017. McLaughlin, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, has called the two felony charges brought by the AG’s office “nonsense.” James’ office says it "follows the facts of every single case, and the fact here is that Steve McLaughlin was indicted for breaking the law and violating the public’s trust.”
Springfield police, fire announce improved responses to opioid overdose calls
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts has announced stepped up efforts to save the lives of people who overdose on opioids. Using money from drug company lawsuits, Springfield will purchase enough naloxone so that each of the city’s 400 police officers will carry the overdose reversal medicine with them at all times, two rapid-response fire department vehicles containing emergency medical equipment will now be staffed 24/7, and the city’s health department will get a new van in which outreach workers will travel to high drug use areas to persuade people suffering from addiction to get treatment.
Nearly 2k without power in Rensselaer County
Power outages were reported in parts of Rensselaer County Monday morning, as a winter weather system moved through the region.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans
Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
1000s Without Power Around Albany As National Grid Fights Snow
As the Capital Region gets our first big snow of 2023, National Grid is battling the inches of white piling up on power lines and equipment. There are currently thousands of customers without power as crews navigate the roads and travel out into rural areas to keep heat and light on.
Gibson and Howard plan to run for county judge
HUDSON—Come January 2024, Columbia County Court will have two new judges on the bench. Both Columbia County Judge Richard M. Koweek and Judge Jonathan D. Nichols will be stepping down at the end of this year. Judge Nichols’ 10-year-term expires at the end of 2023 and Judge Koweek’s 10-year-term expires at the end of 2031, leaving eight years remaining in his unexpired term, according to the Columbia County Board of Elections website (columbiacountyny.com/elections/elected-officials/countyoffices)
North Adams according to Norbert: A native reflects on his hometown’s changing fortunes
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited Greylock Works in North Adams last week for her first stop in Berkshire County after being sworn in earlier this month. She last visited the property in 2016 as Attorney General when it was in the process of being transformed from a former mill building into a mixed-space use facility with restaurants, offices, and businesses. Greylock Works employee Norbert Miller, a lifelong North Adams resident with deep ties to the building, was hard at work on the day of Healey’s return. Miller spoke with WAMC about watching both the building and city transform over the decades, and how he sees the story of North Adams continuing into the future.
Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
Smoothie chain to open 10 Capital Region locations
Smoothie King, a national smoothie company with over 1,400 locations, is set to open 10 more stores in the Capital Region. The first of the 10 is set to open on Wednesday or Thursday at 3057 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
Close to a foot of snow in some areas makes for sloppy start to the week
As we dig out from one snowstorm, another is on the way. The morning saw school cancellations, delays and slow commutes, the result of a storm that began Sunday evening. Several school districts called a snow day; the University at Albany switched to remote learning. "So there was at least...
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
