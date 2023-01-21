Read full article on original website
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
NBA trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. sends Lakers fans into a frenzy on Twitter
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the NBA trade rumors are growing with every passing day. The Los Angeles Lakers were the first team to cash in on the trade rumors, trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. This could be the...
Heartbreaking LeBron James clip proves he’s beyond fed up with Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster 2022-23 season. There have been points in which this team looks like a true title contender and other points in which they look like a team that should be tanking for Victor Wembanyama. Spirits have been high in Los Angeles following the...
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lakers vs Clippers, January 24
The Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to stay afloat without Anthony Davis for over a month and for the most part, the team has been able to do just that. It has not always been pretty but the Lakers have remained in striking distance to make a playoff push.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
