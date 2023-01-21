ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

