ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Construction to cause disruptions to 'T' service this weekend

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAF5P_0kMir1mY00

Riders on Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s light-rail “T” routes Downtown, on the North Shore and in parts of the South Hills should expect significant disruptions this weekend, PRT officials announced.

Contractors are working on two separate projects from Friday night up to the start of Monday’s service.

Riders should allow for about an hour of additional travel time.

One project involves concrete repair work inside the tunnel between First Avenue and Steel Plaza stations.

It will cause inbound rail service to end at First Avenue Station.

Detour

Riders continuing to Steel Plaza, Wood Street, Gateway, the North Side or Allegheny stations should exit light-rail vehicles at First Avenue Station and board a shuttle bus at the corner of First Avenue and Try Street. The shuttle will drop riders off outside Steel Plaza Station.

From there, a rail car will operate to Allegheny Station, serving each station along the way.

Outbound rail service from the North Shore toward downtown will end at Steel Plaza. Riders continuing toward the South Hills should exit the rail car at Steel Plaza and board a shuttle bus along Grant Street.

The shuttle bus will drop riders off outside First Avenue Station, where riders can proceed up to the platform and board outbound rail cars.

Second detour

Officials said the other project involves the installation of fiber-optic support structures, which will cause outbound Red Line vehicles to detour over the Blue Line between South Hills Junction and Washington Junction.

Inbound service will not be affected.

Riders between Allegheny Station and South Hills Junction and traveling to stations on the Red Line between South Hills Junction and Overbrook Junction should board any outbound rail car, get off at Willow, and take an inbound Red Line rail car from Overbrook Junction to their destination.

A late night rail shuttle will operate on the inbound tracks between Washington Junction and South Hills Junction, serving every station in between.

During the Red Line detour, no buses will be permitted inside the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel, and the South Busway will be closed from Whited to Station Square.

All South Busway stops from Edgebrook to Station Square, including Pioneer and Dawn, will be out of service.

Inbound buses will detour through the city’s Allentown neighborhood. Outbound buses will use the Wabash Tunnel.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact customer service by calling 412-442-2000 or via Twitter @PghTransitCare or via live chat at ridePRT.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Commissioners approve plans for Raising Cane's in Oakland

Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to convert an existing restaurant in the city’s Oakland neighborhood into a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The restaurant chain is planning to open a location at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street in a building that formerly housed the restaurant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car crashes into entrance of Castle Shannon restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A car rammed through the front of a Castle Shannon restaurant Monday afternoon. The crash happened at Time Out Time Eat on Mt. Lebanon Boulevard. A video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed a white sedan that had taken out the front doors with additional damage to the foyer. Glass from the windows could be seen scattered across the ground.
CASTLE SHANNON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKnight Road reopens following violent overnight crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKnight Road in the North Hills has reopened following an overnight violent crash. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.The northbound lanes of McKnight were closed while first responders remained on the scene.All lanes of the roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m.One man was injured in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy