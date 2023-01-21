Construction to cause disruptions to 'T' service this weekend

Riders on Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s light-rail “T” routes Downtown, on the North Shore and in parts of the South Hills should expect significant disruptions this weekend, PRT officials announced.

Contractors are working on two separate projects from Friday night up to the start of Monday’s service.

Riders should allow for about an hour of additional travel time.

One project involves concrete repair work inside the tunnel between First Avenue and Steel Plaza stations.

It will cause inbound rail service to end at First Avenue Station.

Detour

Riders continuing to Steel Plaza, Wood Street, Gateway, the North Side or Allegheny stations should exit light-rail vehicles at First Avenue Station and board a shuttle bus at the corner of First Avenue and Try Street. The shuttle will drop riders off outside Steel Plaza Station.

From there, a rail car will operate to Allegheny Station, serving each station along the way.

Outbound rail service from the North Shore toward downtown will end at Steel Plaza. Riders continuing toward the South Hills should exit the rail car at Steel Plaza and board a shuttle bus along Grant Street.

The shuttle bus will drop riders off outside First Avenue Station, where riders can proceed up to the platform and board outbound rail cars.

Second detour

Officials said the other project involves the installation of fiber-optic support structures, which will cause outbound Red Line vehicles to detour over the Blue Line between South Hills Junction and Washington Junction.

Inbound service will not be affected.

Riders between Allegheny Station and South Hills Junction and traveling to stations on the Red Line between South Hills Junction and Overbrook Junction should board any outbound rail car, get off at Willow, and take an inbound Red Line rail car from Overbrook Junction to their destination.

A late night rail shuttle will operate on the inbound tracks between Washington Junction and South Hills Junction, serving every station in between.

During the Red Line detour, no buses will be permitted inside the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel, and the South Busway will be closed from Whited to Station Square.

All South Busway stops from Edgebrook to Station Square, including Pioneer and Dawn, will be out of service.

Inbound buses will detour through the city’s Allentown neighborhood. Outbound buses will use the Wabash Tunnel.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact customer service by calling 412-442-2000 or via Twitter @PghTransitCare or via live chat at ridePRT.org.