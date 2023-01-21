James Wiseman is set to return this week and his words say he understands his responsibilities. Actually doing them has been the problem. The future of James Wiseman remains a lingering question for the Golden State Warriors. The former No. 2 pick has struggled to stick in the rotation and was sent down to the G League for meaningful reps early in the season. If he makes progress over the next few weeks, there’s a chance he could become a meaningful part of the supporting cast in the playoffs. If not, the Warriors have to seriously consider trading him for someone who can while their championship window remains open.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO