Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
NBA trade rumors: Gary Trent Jr. sends Lakers fans into a frenzy on Twitter
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the NBA trade rumors are growing with every passing day. The Los Angeles Lakers were the first team to cash in on the trade rumors, trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. This could be the...
The Whiteboard: James Wiseman is saying exactly what Warriors’ fans want to hear
James Wiseman is set to return this week and his words say he understands his responsibilities. Actually doing them has been the problem. The future of James Wiseman remains a lingering question for the Golden State Warriors. The former No. 2 pick has struggled to stick in the rotation and was sent down to the G League for meaningful reps early in the season. If he makes progress over the next few weeks, there’s a chance he could become a meaningful part of the supporting cast in the playoffs. If not, the Warriors have to seriously consider trading him for someone who can while their championship window remains open.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Raptors vs. Kings prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 24 (Kings stay hot)
The 2022-23 season has been about as disappointing as it could be for the Toronto Raptors, who are the No. 12 seed in the East and six games under .500 heading into Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings, on the other hand, are performing way above expectations,...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
