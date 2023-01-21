ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Did Micah Parsons just take a shot at Dak Prescott?

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons took an unintentional shot at quarterback Dak Prescott by pointing out the obvious. Micah Parsons really went there. Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed why the Bengals roster building has fared better than Buffalo’s. In doing so, he stated that the Bills hadn’t tanked for the likes of Ja’Marr Chase. It was an odd sentiment, as Cincinnati’s way of doing things has clearly worked.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
FanSided

Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB trending in the right direction

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided the injury update all fans wanted to hear — quarterback Patrick Mahomes is progressing in the right direction. Kansas City Chiefs fans may have thought “we won, but at what cost,” following their 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the first half, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain after getting tackled by defensive lineman Arden Key.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Kenny Pickett gets a big vote of confidence from one of his key receivers

Kenny Pickett is getting needed buy-in from his Pittsburgh Steelers receivers already. Being a rookie quarterback is tough. It’s especially hard when you’re thrust into a starting role midseason and forced to figure things out on the fly. While Kenny Pickett’s 2022 rookie season didn’t start out in the best way, he eventually found his way and led the Pittsburgh Steelers toward meaningful football by the end of the season, throwing just one interception over his final eight games after throwing five in his first four starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Ezekiel Elliott going above and beyond to help Cowboys keep Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott is willing to take a pay cut to help the Dallas Cowboys keep fellow running back Tony Pollard, as well as a few other free agents. Dallas doesn’t have much time to internalize its Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys did take a step forward this year, but given how the fanbase works, they’ll need more evidence that this team is headed in the right direction.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy