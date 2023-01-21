Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
NFL insider reveals Packers lofty asking price for Aaron Rodgers, suggests a likely suitor
The Green Bay Packers would trade Aaron Rodgers for the right package, per Peter King, but that asking price is high. Aaron Rodgers is 39 years old, but his contract suggests he won’t walk away from nearly $60 million guaranteed, despite what the future Hall of Famer said after walking off the field in Week 18.
Did Micah Parsons just take a shot at Dak Prescott?
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons took an unintentional shot at quarterback Dak Prescott by pointing out the obvious. Micah Parsons really went there. Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed why the Bengals roster building has fared better than Buffalo’s. In doing so, he stated that the Bills hadn’t tanked for the likes of Ja’Marr Chase. It was an odd sentiment, as Cincinnati’s way of doing things has clearly worked.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Alabama football: 3 perfect coordinator pairings to replace Bill O’Brien, Pete Golding
Nick Saban needs to replace both of his Alabama coordinators with Pete Golding and now Bill O’Brien taking other jobs. And once again, Nick Saban will have to replace both of his coordinators at Alabama…. This is getting old, right? While Saban is not getting any younger, he still...
Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB trending in the right direction
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided the injury update all fans wanted to hear — quarterback Patrick Mahomes is progressing in the right direction. Kansas City Chiefs fans may have thought “we won, but at what cost,” following their 27-20 Divisional Round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the first half, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain after getting tackled by defensive lineman Arden Key.
2023 NFL mock draft: Only the past 32 first-overall picks
Welcome to the third edition of our NFL mock draft: Mocking The Mocks. In this take, teams can only select the last 32 first-overall picks. We’re back, baby. It’s the third edition of Mocking The Mocks. If you missed the first two, no worries. We’ve got you covered...
Kenny Pickett gets a big vote of confidence from one of his key receivers
Kenny Pickett is getting needed buy-in from his Pittsburgh Steelers receivers already. Being a rookie quarterback is tough. It’s especially hard when you’re thrust into a starting role midseason and forced to figure things out on the fly. While Kenny Pickett’s 2022 rookie season didn’t start out in the best way, he eventually found his way and led the Pittsburgh Steelers toward meaningful football by the end of the season, throwing just one interception over his final eight games after throwing five in his first four starts.
Ezekiel Elliott going above and beyond to help Cowboys keep Tony Pollard
Ezekiel Elliott is willing to take a pay cut to help the Dallas Cowboys keep fellow running back Tony Pollard, as well as a few other free agents. Dallas doesn’t have much time to internalize its Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys did take a step forward this year, but given how the fanbase works, they’ll need more evidence that this team is headed in the right direction.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0