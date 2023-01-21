Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
PHS girls edge Stayton to win final home swim appearance
In a three-school meet that came down to the final event, Philomath High’s girls swim team defeated Stayton by the closest of margins on an afternoon that featured recognition of the program’s seniors. The Warriors held an 83-74 edge going into the 400 freestyle relay and although the...
Emerald Media
Bella Hamel announces her commitment to transfer to Oregon women's basketball team
Bella Hamel, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard from Hillsboro, Oregon, announced her commitment to the Oregon women’s basketball team. She will transition to Matthew Knight Arena after her time with the Lane County Titans. During her 14 games played at Lane Community College, Hamel averaged 17.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and...
kpic
Oregon men's basketball suffers ugly loss to Stanford
STANFORD, Calif. — It's hard to say that talent has been the issue for the University of Oregon men's basketball team. Their size and skill were on full display in a win over No. 11 Arizona last week. Rather, it's been inconsistency that's kept them in the middle of...
New Oregon Ducks indoor football practice facility inches closer to reality
The Oregon Ducks’ new indoor football practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality. The Eugene city council voted to authorize City Manager Sarah Medary to finalize an agreement with the University of Oregon on a proposed land swap, which will allow UO to reroute Leo Harris Parkway and build a new 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and maintain two outdoor practice fields.
philomathnews.com
From the Past: Changes in the Philomath Police Department in 1948
Police departments go through staffing challenges for various reasons from time to time and that certainly appeared to be the case 75 years ago this week in Philomath. “Philomath will have to carry on with only a part-time police force, if any at all, it was decided at a special meeting of the city council,” according to a story in the Jan. 30, 1948 edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “An outline of the department’s expenses and receipts for the first six months of the fiscal year revealed that the amount budgeted had more than been used.”
philomathnews.com
Linn-Benton Community College board fills vacant seat
The Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education recently appointed Jeff Davis of Corvallis as the board representative for Zone 6-7B. Davis will serve on the board through June 30 and will have the option to run in the May 2023 special election to fill the seat for a four-year term.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC plans to ask voters in May to approve $32 million bond for new workforce training center, other projects
NEWPORT – The Oregon Coast Community College board intends to ask Lincoln County voters in May to approve a $32 million bond to replace one expiring next year. The bond would be used to build a facility on its Newport campus to house new trades programs and make upgrades to facilities on that campus and at satellite campuses in Waldport and Lincoln City. The bond would be for no more than 21 years.
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Notable news involving Oregon newspapers
Last week during a presentation at a Philomath Rotary Club meeting, I talked about the state of news from a business perspective —mostly my own experiences with the Philomath News but also what we’re seeing in the traditional newspaper industry. The Medford Mail Tribune surprised many of us...
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
focushillsboro.com
A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board
After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
Lincoln City Homepage
King Tide reigns over Lincoln City beaches
Wave watchers were out in force in Lincoln City Sunday as the Pacific Ocean took over beaches powered by King and Perigean Tides. Local hotels reported higher than usual numbers of guests for this time of year due to the ocean activity as people came to see the Pacific Ocean King Tide as the moon is closest to Earth.
opb.org
Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps
While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
philomathnews.com
Millpond Crossing’s developer re-evaluating subdivision’s future
The Millpond Crossing housing subdivision has gone dark over the past several weeks following a stop order issued by the city and a re-evaluation of the entire project by the developer. MPC Builders’ Levi Miller wrote to City Manager Chris Workman on Jan. 6 that he needed to make some...
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Corvallis in the last week
Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures. “With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
