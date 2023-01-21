Police departments go through staffing challenges for various reasons from time to time and that certainly appeared to be the case 75 years ago this week in Philomath. “Philomath will have to carry on with only a part-time police force, if any at all, it was decided at a special meeting of the city council,” according to a story in the Jan. 30, 1948 edition of the Corvallis Gazette-Times. “An outline of the department’s expenses and receipts for the first six months of the fiscal year revealed that the amount budgeted had more than been used.”

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO