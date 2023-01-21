ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

nbcboston.com

The 5 Wildest Things We Saw During Monday's Snow Storm

Monday's snow storm dropped up to 17 inches on parts of northern New England, though Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England didn't fare so badly. Here are a handful that we felt had to be shared, in no particular order:. 1. A college in N.H. was entirely cut...
RINDGE, NH
nbcboston.com

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Over 100,000 Without Power in New England Due to Snow and Ice Storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting 20,000 customers without electricity at 7:45 p.m., mostly in the northern and western parts of the state, though there were also some scattered outages in Greater Boston and on the Cape. That number held through much of Monday night, with the lights out for just over 20,000 customers around 11 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm

It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here's How Much Snow to Expect Monday in New England

New England’s recent series of storm systems continues Monday with a storm center passing over Cape Cod, tugging cold air on a northerly wind behind it as it leaves, changing rain in the southern half of New England to snow before exiting, and after dropping over half a foot of snow in parts of central and northern New England.
nbcboston.com

Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Western Mass. Hits $31 Million Jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket that was sold in a small western Massachusetts community won a $31 million jackpot prize during Tuesday's drawing, according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop store in Belchertown, according to a news release. The winning numbers are 33-41-47-50-62, MegaBall...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Gov. Healey Taps Boston Medical Center President for HHS Secretary

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has tapped Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, to lead the state's sprawling health and human services secretariat, the largest department in state government that manages everything from MassHealth to the child welfare system and the opioid epidemic, according to a source familiar with the search.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

