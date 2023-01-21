Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Lawndale crash after squad car hits truck
CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were among four people hurt Tuesday night after their squad car struck a box truck on the West Side. About 7:25 p.m., the squad car was going west near the 2800-block of West Harrison Street when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street in Lawndale, police said.
Chicago shooting: Father of 2 gunned down in Belmont Cragin while letting dog out
"Ramiro was a funny dad. He was a loving dad. He was a present dad... He was just a regular person trying to live and trying to make it in the city of Chicago."
ABC7 Chicago
1 of 2 men critically wounded in Chicago shooting, robbery dies: CPD
CHICAGO -- One of the two people shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning. Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 a.m. Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak...
ABC7 Chicago
2 critically wounded in robbery, Princeton Park shooting, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- Two people were shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
ABC7 Chicago
13-year-old boy wounded in Chicago shooting on South Side: CPD
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s
The accused allegedly told the victims, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this."
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago paramedic fired, another suspended after investigation into patient's death, CFD says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was fired after his superiors said he failed to take care of a patient who later died. That patient, 44-year-old Leonardo Guerrero, was pronounced dead at Thorek Memorial Hospital on August 31. He stopped breathing while he was strapped to a stretcher.
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
wjol.com
Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Man Arrested after Firing Gun Near Homes and Threatening to Kill Officers Fighting to Detain Him
According to WDTV, aTaylor County man has been charged after officers said he fired a gun near several homes and threatened to kill officers while fighting with them. Officers were dispatched to a home on Sidetrack Rd. in Rosemont just before 9 a.m. on Saturday after a woman said she heard a shot fired.
CLEVER! Illinois Robber Breaks Into Store; Books It With Everything But Cash
It's stories like these that keep me asking, "WHY?" Illinois has some strange breaking news stories and sometimes they sound very, very fake. But, this story is definitely real and I can't believe this robber wasn't focused on taking ANY cash. This Chicago man was on a mission: Steal an...
Police arrest several suspects trying to speed away in stolen cars from Motor Werks of Barrington
BOLINGBROOK, Illinois - Police have arrested several suspects who apparently tried to steal cars from Motor Werks of Barrington on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a report of "theft of multiple vehicles in progress" at 1475 S. Barrington Road. One of those suspects rammed a Barrington patrol car...
regionnewssource.org
Another Latin Dragon Nation Member Sentenced
Keenan Seymour, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering activity for his role and participation in the Latin Dragons street gang, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Seymour was sentenced to 180 months...
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
Multiple Suspects in Custody After Vehicles Stolen From Suburban Barrington Dealership
Police in suburban Barrington have taken multiple suspects into custody after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, with one suspect still at-large. According to authorities, the theft occurred at Motor Werks, located at the intersection of Dundee Road and Barrington Road, this weekend. “Several vehicles” were stolen from...
WSPY NEWS
Five hurt in Oswego crash
Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Saturday morning. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at about 10:40 at Douglas and Old Post roads. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora who was ticketed in the crash was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver's license.
