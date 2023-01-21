ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC7 Chicago
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

1 of 2 men critically wounded in Chicago shooting, robbery dies: CPD

CHICAGO -- One of the two people shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning. Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 a.m. Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 critically wounded in robbery, Princeton Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

13-year-old boy wounded in Chicago shooting on South Side: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL
wjol.com

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting

The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged

CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
CHICAGO, IL
regionnewssource.org

Another Latin Dragon Nation Member Sentenced

Keenan Seymour, 23, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering activity for his role and participation in the Latin Dragons street gang, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. Seymour was sentenced to 180 months...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead

Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Five hurt in Oswego crash

Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Saturday morning. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at about 10:40 at Douglas and Old Post roads. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora who was ticketed in the crash was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver's license.
OSWEGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy