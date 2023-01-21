ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

HVAC fire leads to evacuations at nursing home in Tullahoma

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents of a life care center in Tullahoma are safe after a fire caused by an HVAC unit led to evacuations late Friday night.

The Tullahoma Fire Department was dispatched to the Life Care Centers of America, located in the 1700 block of North Jackson Street, just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to respond to reports of a fire on the facility’s roof and a smoke smell in the building.

Less than a minute after the initial report, fire crews arrived on scene and located a visible fire on the roof involving a roof top HVAC unit.

Per protocol, facility staff evacuated all patients from the building with assistance from fire personnel, police and EMS.

The Tullahoma Fire Department says units quickly went to the roof of the facility and began to battle the blaze. Due to the event’s nature, mutual aid was requested from surrounding agencies.

Crews were able to control the fire around 9:30 p.m. and continued operations to find hotspots in the roof’s decking.

Officials say unaffected areas of the building were cleared of smoke with pressure fans and checked for air quality with air monitors.

After areas were cleared and air quality was verified, patients and staff returned to the facility. No injuries were reported during the incident.

In a statement, the Tullahoma Fire Department extended their gratitude to all agencies involved:

“Tullahoma Fire Department would like to extend its most sincere gratitude to all responding agencies and personnel involved in the incident and the unified command staff that allowed it to be brought under control quickly and without any reported injuries.

Agencies Involved: Tullahoma FD, Manchester FD, Hickerson Station VFD, Arnold Air Force Base FD, Coffee County EMA, Moore County EMA, Coffee County EMS, Moore County EMS, Bedford County EMS, Lincoln Medical Center EMS, Grundy County EMS, Warren County EMS, A & E Ambulance, AmeriMed Ambulance, and Vanderbilt LifeFlight.”

Tullahoma Fire Department
