2024 five-star WR Micah Hudson visits Texas

The Forty Acres is a destination for top wide receivers. It appears Micah Hudson is taking notice.

Hudson, the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 6 overall player in the 247Sports composite for 2024, is taking in what Austin has to offer this weekend. This comes just after Georgia receiver transfer Adonai Mitchell chose the Longhorns.

It’s easy to see why big time pass catchers are enamored with playing in Steve Sarkisian’s scheme. Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders each had breakout seasons in their first full-time starting opportunities on campus. Some of their success can be attributed to an offense that leverages the full power of their skillsets.

Sarkisian is known for scheming receivers open and allowing them to get yards after catch in space. As for how he would utilize Hudson, the Longhorns’ offensive play caller may not have to do much scheming to get the elite talent open.

Hudson will be a matchup nightmare regardless of scheme, but playing for Texas certainly wouldn’t hurt his stock. Steve Sarkisian and company will look to make strides in his recruitment.