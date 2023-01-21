Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

Read full article on original website
Acting Idahoan Is Biggest Mistake People Who Move To Idaho Make
Moving to a new state can be one of the scariest experiences a person endures. Overtly attempting to fit in is not only painfully obvious, but it's also many people's downfall. As 2023 proceeds on, I have no doubt that more and more out-of-staters will be looking to take advantage...
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
SIPH announces flu deaths in southeastern Idaho
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced Monday seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 during the last month.
KTVB
Flags around Idaho, nation lowered to half-staff in memory of California shooting victims
BOISE, Idaho — Flags are ordered to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Thursday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting that took at least 10 lives Saturday night in Monterey Park, California. Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a directive Monday morning, pursuant to a presidential...
Ammon Bundy: St. Luke’s Is Going to Try to Take Everything I Own
Ammon Bundy has decided to accept a plea deal rather than fight another court action. Mr. Bundy was in court today concerning the trespassing charges against him involving St. Luke's Hospital. Mr. Bundy explained to the court on Friday that he would cross-examine witnesses if the case went to trial.
Post Register
Beyond Comprehension: Canyon Co. Sheriff reacts to release of kidnapper
CANYON COUNTY, idaho — Brian Sangjoon Lee has been released on probation after he served a nine-months. He was arrested in August 2021 after deputies located him at a hotel with an eleven-year-old Nampa girl. In March 2022, Lee pleaded guilty to felony second-degree kidnapping and was ordered to register as a sex offender with zero contact with the victim or any minor children for twenty years.
Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho
Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Six Southeast Idaho residents die of flu in past month
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is sad to announce that seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 over the last month. Five of the deaths occurred in people over the age of 50 and two were between the ages of 19-49. Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials would like to express their condolences to the families of the people who have died. This brings the total number of deaths due to influenza, in Idaho, this flu season to 49. It is important...
Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature
If voters had not approved the expansion of Idaho Medicaid to low-income adults, Idahoans would have spent tens of millions of dollars more on health care for those patients. If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly $78 million more due to the loss of federal funding, a state official […] The post Idaho will spend $78M more if Medicaid expansion ends, state official tells Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 16
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Kendra Jade Peacock?. Kendra Jade Peacock's juvenile profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site features missing kids and adults throughout the Gem State, and there are currently dozens of active profiles Idaho police are investigating.
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?
Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
Someone in the Treasure Valley Is Posing As A Nampa Police Sgt.
First off, let's salute our local law enforcement for putting up with our BS day in and day out. Secondly, we have to specifically shout out Nampa police for their sense of humor in a situation that I would imagine would be infuriating to an actual officer. Who is Sgt....
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
kmvt
Judge dismisses lawsuit to stop Idaho from removing encampments from state property
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawsuit against Idaho has been dismissed as Governor Little praises the judge’s decision. An activist group filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s right, and the governor’s authority to remove an encampment from public property. Governor Little directed the Department of Administration...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Idaho Parents Outraged – This Book Is STILL In Schools In 2023
It's becoming too much for us to bare. Are public schools really expecting kids to learn and grow up to be successful when they're giving them such vile reading material?. Don't parents have a right to say what they do and don't want their children exposed to in a school setting? Because if they do, oh boy, Idaho's public schools are about to get an earfull.
