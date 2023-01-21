Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Unseeded Linette into Australian Open semis, will face Sabalenka
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two days after advancing to her first Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal, unseeded Magda Linette has gone one better and is into the Australian Open semifinals. The 30-year-old Linette beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday, adding the former No. 1 to the list of top...
theScore
Henderson wins LPGA season opener for 13th title
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson sets a goal of winning multiple LPGA Tour titles at the outset of each season. She didn't wait long to collect her first trophy of 2023. Henderson was dominant throughout and delivered a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Lake Nona to complete a...
theScore
Farmers Insurance Open betting: Can anyone beat Jon Rahm?
We're three weeks away from an explosion in golf's popularity. At least, that's what'll happen if Netflix's "Full Swing" does for golf what "Drive to Survive" did for Formula 1. Golf betting is slowly becoming more popular, and it can be really fun with the results we had last season - finding winners at The Players Championship and U.S. Open, among others. We ended up in the black with a conservative approach in betting top 20s and, occasionally, missed cuts.
Comments / 0