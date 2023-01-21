Read full article on original website
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
‘You should gaze at your bins in horror’: the massive crime scandal behind the UK’s rubbish
The mafia is infiltrating our waste, and millions of tonnes of it is being illegally dumped. A shocking podcast uncovers the horrific environmental scandal – and its links to gun and drug trafficking
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Inside the isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia where 8 men were accused of raping more than a hundred women and girls, the horrific crime that inspired the film 'Women Talking'
The Oscar-nominated film "Women Talking" is loosely based on the horrific crimes that occurred in the Manitoba Mennonite Colony.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk
Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow
In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities. According...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
