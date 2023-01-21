Read full article on original website
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
Mountain railway reopens after four-year shutdown
The UK's highest railway is to reopen to the public on Thursday - four years after structural problems shut it down. The Cairngorm funicular, near Aviemore, had been closed since September 2018. The Scottish government provided £16m towards the £25m cost of fixing the railway, owned by public body Highlands...
NHS strikes: Nurses reject Welsh government one-off payment
A nurses' union has rejected a Welsh government proposal to head-off strike action with a one-off payment to workers. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it is not "prepared to discuss any further" the proposal made this month. Last week the RCN announced a new round of strikes, due to...
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub
A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
Bradford: Police hunt for wanted man with half an ear
Police hunting a wanted man are hoping his "distinctive" appearance will help them catch him. Fugitive Dale Poppleton should stand out from the crowd because half his right ear is missing, say West Yorkshire Police. The 41-year-old, who is wanted for a serious offence, is "deliberately evading" officers, the force...
Jared O'Mara: Fraud-accused MP non-existent in office, jury told
A former MP accused of fraud was "non-existent" in his constituency office and attended a staff meeting "on some sort of substance", a court has heard. Jared O'Mara, 41, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017-2019, is accused of making fraudulent expenses claims totalling nearly £30,000. A former case worker...
Richard Sharp’s position as BBC chair under investigation
Tory donor the subject of inquiries by public appointments commissioner and broadcaster
Former Tory minister calls for Nadhim Zahawi to step down
Caroline Nokes says party chair should let investigation take place as story has become a distraction
Llangefni: Poultry factory closure means end of an era
Anglesey's second-largest town is witnessing the end of an era as poultry production winds down. Some people might disparagingly say Llangefni smells of chickens, such is the prominence of its plant and the reliance of so many people on its jobs. Generations have worked in the industry over the years,...
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Murderers Stephen McParland and Alison McDonagh on the run together
Two convicted murderers from Northern Ireland are on the run and police believe they are together. Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail. McDonagh was imprisoned for a murder committed in 2004; McParland received his conviction for a killing in 1997. They were...
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
Sutton Coldfield mum 'let down' by battle for disabled son's savings
A mum whose son has been locked out of his savings account because of his disability says the system lets down families. Ramandeep Kaur, from Sutton Coldfield, set up a trust fund for her 15-year-old son, Harry, who has Down's syndrome. She said the account had £7,000 which he was...
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
