Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job
Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High, Rossview High girls top Region 4 wrestling dual tournament, advance to sectionals
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Friday, Rossview High School hosted the Region 4 girls wrestling dual tournament. Several local schools competed for the chance to place in the top 2 and advance to the sectional tournament. The two teams moving on are Rossview and Clarksville High School, with...
wcyb.com
Three area boys, three girls teams ranked in latest TN AP High School Hoops Polls
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17. Class 1A. 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1. 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2. 3. Richland 16-3 100 3.
mainstreetmaury.com
For Spring Hill, McDonald's Shootout at Columbia Central ends long week
If Spring Hill is to reverse an overwhelming trend in the 24th annual McDonald’s Shootout, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will have to overcome a couple of apparent challenges. In addition to facing Columbia Central at the Hardy Loyd Gymnasium in the Saturday doubleheader, Spring Hill will be playing...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU Eriksson College of Education to host teacher shortage conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education is focused on finding new ways to address the need for licensed teachers in local and regional school districts. The college’s efforts, including the Grow Your Own initiative, garnered attention from White House officials in 2022. Next month, the College of Education will share successes and lessons from the past few years during the inaugural Virtual Conference on Teacher Shortage.
clarksvillenow.com
Maynards expand JCM Racing, become co-owners of Tim Wilkerson’s Funny Car operation
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Maynard family announced today they have decided to expand JCM Racing by adding an NHRA race team to their operation. JCM Racing is adding 22-time NHRA Funny Car winner Tim Wilkerson to their team, according to a news release. The Maynards will serve...
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
clarksvillenow.com
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?
Thomas Frist Jr. and his family are some of the wealthiest and most influential people in Tennessee. Thomas Frist Jr., also known as "Tom" Frist, is the son of the late Thomas Frist Sr., who co-founded the hospital corporation, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in 1968. Tom Frist currently serves as a Director of the Company.
clarksvillenow.com
Raymond Alan Birchard
Raymond Alan Birchard, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1962, in The Dalles, OR to George Birchard and Frances Ripplinger Birchard. Ray was devoted to his family. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and...
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
clarksvillenow.com
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, Tennessee
TENNESSEE - When you visit Nashville, you should visit some nearby waterfalls. You can enjoy Burgess Falls, Cummins Falls, Fall Creek Falls, and Cane Creek Falls. These falls are perfect for a romantic getaway or an active family trip.
clarksvillenow.com
Freddy’s opens second Clarksville location on Tuesday, this one on MLK Jr. Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is set to open a second location in Clarksville on Tuesday. This one will be in the Sango area at 900 Highway 76, or Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, near Publix. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the...
clarksvillenow.com
Johnny Lynch
Johnny Ray Lynch, age 57, of Southside, TN passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
SSG Robert Tancrede, ARMY (Ret)
SSG Robert Andre Tancrede, Army (Ret), age 75, of Clarksville, TN (formerly of New Hampshire), passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born on February 1, 1947, in Manchester, NH to Lionel and Laurette Tancrede. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl...
fox17.com
Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
Comments / 1