Clarksville, TN

atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job

Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

For Spring Hill, McDonald's Shootout at Columbia Central ends long week

If Spring Hill is to reverse an overwhelming trend in the 24th annual McDonald’s Shootout, the Raiders and Lady Raiders will have to overcome a couple of apparent challenges. In addition to facing Columbia Central at the Hardy Loyd Gymnasium in the Saturday doubleheader, Spring Hill will be playing...
SPRING HILL, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU Eriksson College of Education to host teacher shortage conference

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education is focused on finding new ways to address the need for licensed teachers in local and regional school districts. The college’s efforts, including the Grow Your Own initiative, garnered attention from White House officials in 2022. Next month, the College of Education will share successes and lessons from the past few years during the inaugural Virtual Conference on Teacher Shortage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
clarksvillenow.com

Raymond Alan Birchard

Raymond Alan Birchard, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1962, in The Dalles, OR to George Birchard and Frances Ripplinger Birchard. Ray was devoted to his family. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Joseph E. Foley

(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
RADCLIFF, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Johnny Lynch

Johnny Ray Lynch, age 57, of Southside, TN passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
SOUTHSIDE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

SSG Robert Tancrede, ARMY (Ret)

SSG Robert Andre Tancrede, Army (Ret), age 75, of Clarksville, TN (formerly of New Hampshire), passed away on January 24, 2023. He was born on February 1, 1947, in Manchester, NH to Lionel and Laurette Tancrede. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
FRANKLIN, TN

