Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
Fox11online.com
One person dead in Wausaukee apartment fire
WAUSAUKEE (WLUK) -- A person died and about 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Marinette County. Crews were called to the four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Wausaukee Fire says there were no other injuries and the cause is being investigated.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area
(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Power restored to affected customers in Denmark
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a morning outage to thousands of people in Denmark, WPS says that power has been restored. According to WPS, power was restored to the Denmark area at 12:15 p.m. All of the customers that were affected by the outage have had their power restored.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies in Wausaukee fire
A growing memorial at the crash scene includes messages and sports memorabilia. Republicans push back after preview of governor's speech. Republicans control both houses of the Legislature. Grant Fuhrman's defense threatens mistrial after doctor's testimony. Updated: 5 hours ago. The defense says prosecutors asked questions it did not prepare the...
Fox11online.com
Man critically injured in Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road.
WBAY Green Bay
New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - New London’s ice staking rink is closed after it was damaged over the weekend. The city posted photos of the damage on its Facebook page. “Smooth. Shiny. Some may even use the word ‘mirror’ to describe a skating rink… Not quite what we have going on here after an apparently rowdy weekend at the sledding hill spilled over onto the thawed-out ice rink,” reads a statement from the city.
Fox11online.com
Lights on Green Bay bridges to remember hit-and-run victim
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating his wheelchair...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police looking for witnesses to intersection crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and N. 11th Street. A grey car was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver SUV was driving northbound...
101 WIXX
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
Fox11online.com
Remotely operated warning lights may increase safety at Door County beaches
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Door County may install remotely-operated warning lights to update water conditions on five beaches. Door County has worked with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to test the water at 25 beaches for bacteria which could make swimmer sick. “When a beach tests positive, staff needs to update...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay shipping season comes to a close amid loose ice coverage
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Despite our mild winter weather lately, the Port of Green Bay will be closing for the season Wednesday. With the arrival of the Algocanada on Tuesday morning into the port, the end of this shipping season has arrived. The ice pack out on the bay isn't...
seehafernews.com
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Fox11online.com
Door County approves installation of remotely operated beach signs
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – Door County will install remotely operated signs to update the water conditions at five beaches. The County Board approved the trial project on a 19-0 vote Tuesday afternoon, with two people absent. Door County has worked with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to test the water...
Fox11online.com
Brown County receives complaint about Native American statue and mural at courthouse
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The "Spirit...
Protect and serve goes both ways in Grand Chute
The Grand Chute community has rallied in support of a police officer battling cancer. She shares how the community she vowed to protect and serve is doing the same for her.
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Comments / 0