Oconto, WI

Fox11online.com

One person dead in Wausaukee apartment fire

WAUSAUKEE (WLUK) -- A person died and about 10 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Marinette County. Crews were called to the four-unit apartment building on Elizabeth Street in Wausaukee around 9:15 p.m. Monday. Wausaukee Fire says there were no other injuries and the cause is being investigated.
WAUSAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area

(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Power restored to affected customers in Denmark

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a morning outage to thousands of people in Denmark, WPS says that power has been restored. According to WPS, power was restored to the Denmark area at 12:15 p.m. All of the customers that were affected by the outage have had their power restored.
DENMARK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WAUSAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - New London’s ice staking rink is closed after it was damaged over the weekend. The city posted photos of the damage on its Facebook page. “Smooth. Shiny. Some may even use the word ‘mirror’ to describe a skating rink… Not quite what we have going on here after an apparently rowdy weekend at the sledding hill spilled over onto the thawed-out ice rink,” reads a statement from the city.
NEW LONDON, WI
Fox11online.com

Lights on Green Bay bridges to remember hit-and-run victim

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating his wheelchair...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc police looking for witnesses to intersection crash

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and N. 11th Street. A grey car was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver SUV was driving northbound...
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox11online.com

Remotely operated warning lights may increase safety at Door County beaches

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Door County may install remotely-operated warning lights to update water conditions on five beaches. Door County has worked with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to test the water at 25 beaches for bacteria which could make swimmer sick. “When a beach tests positive, staff needs to update...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay shipping season comes to a close amid loose ice coverage

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Despite our mild winter weather lately, the Port of Green Bay will be closing for the season Wednesday. With the arrival of the Algocanada on Tuesday morning into the port, the end of this shipping season has arrived. The ice pack out on the bay isn't...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WHITELAW, WI
Fox11online.com

Door County approves installation of remotely operated beach signs

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – Door County will install remotely operated signs to update the water conditions at five beaches. The County Board approved the trial project on a 19-0 vote Tuesday afternoon, with two people absent. Door County has worked with the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to test the water...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI

