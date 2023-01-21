ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15.

The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried to take the deposit, but she was able to put it inside the bank’s dropbox before he could shoot.

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

The woman was shot in the head and taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center. She was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Her injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening.

According to the newspaper, investigators are working to identify the suspect from bank surveillance video. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Laurel Police Department at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.

