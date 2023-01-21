ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

ketk.com

Iowa looks to continue recent dominance of Spartans

Iowa has won its last three matchups against Michigan State. The Hawkeyes will look to extend that streak when they visit the Spartans in East Lansing on Thursday night. Iowa had a four-game Big Ten winning streak snapped at Ohio State on Saturday, when the Hawkeyes (12-7, 4-4) gave up a season-high in points in the 93-77 defeat.
IOWA CITY, IA
ketk.com

DeVries, Wilkins lead Drake over Indiana State, 70-68

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Tucker DeVries led Drake with 21 points and D.J. Wilkins scored the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Bulldogs knocked off Indiana State 70-68 on Tuesday night. DeVries added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

