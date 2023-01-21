ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District

The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
sauconsource.com

Salisbury Grad, Now a St. Luke’s Med Student, Gains Confidence Volunteering

“Tuesday evenings are the best part of my week,” said Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine student Hannah Kahn. That’s when Kahn, a 2015 graduate of Salisbury High School, volunteers for Laundry on Linden at the Family Wash Day laundromat in downtown Allentown, getting hands-on experience to complement the book learning, case studies, exams and other rigors that are part of her intensive physician training.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says

A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman dead after Berks County house fire, state police say

One person died and another was hospitalized after an early Wednesday morning fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said a fire that started around 4:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township killed a woman, who has not yet been publicly identified.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
