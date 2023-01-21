Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Police helicopter joins search for missing Lehigh University student
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter has joined the search for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, New Jersey, has been missing since Friday, the university’s police department reported. On Tuesday morning, a state police helicopter searched along the Lehigh River as...
Lehigh University student from East Hanover missing
Police are asking the public's help in locating second year engineering student Daniel Lee of East Hanover.
Easton police seek to identify 2 in suspected Wawa skimming investigation
Easton police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying two people as part of their investigation into the theft of bank account information via a city convenience store. Investigators believe a skimming device was used to obtain the account information in the past two months from a...
Dance studio owner accused of stealing more than $6K from Nazareth Area School District
The owner of a Warren County dance studio is being sought by authorities in connection with the theft of more than $6,000 from the Nazareth Area School District. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, who’s listed as the owner/director of 5-6-7-8 Dance in Stewartsville, is facing two counts of felony theft charges. The charges were filed by Chief Jill Mahady of the Nazareth Area School District police.
sauconsource.com
Salisbury Grad, Now a St. Luke’s Med Student, Gains Confidence Volunteering
“Tuesday evenings are the best part of my week,” said Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine student Hannah Kahn. That’s when Kahn, a 2015 graduate of Salisbury High School, volunteers for Laundry on Linden at the Family Wash Day laundromat in downtown Allentown, getting hands-on experience to complement the book learning, case studies, exams and other rigors that are part of her intensive physician training.
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Adult arrested after enrolling as student at N.J. high school, superintendent says
A woman was arrested last week after district officials discovered that she had filed false documents to enroll as a student at New Brunswick High School. New Brunswick Public School District Superintendent Aubrey Johnson made the announcement Tuesday night during a board of education meeting. A video of the meeting was shared on Twitter by reporter Charlie Kratovil from New Brunswick Today.
Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report
A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft...
LehighValleyLive.com
Woman dead after Berks County house fire, state police say
One person died and another was hospitalized after an early Wednesday morning fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said a fire that started around 4:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township killed a woman, who has not yet been publicly identified.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County man charged with raping employee at spa in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is being accused of raping a female employee at a spa in Phoenixville, Chester County. Keith Cleghorn, 36, of West Pottsgrove Township, raped the worker during a massage at the spa on Jan. 9, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 people stole bank account information from machine at Wawa in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for two people they say stole bank account information from a machine at a Wawa. Police believe they stole the information from the store at 225 Cattell Street in the past two months. Police say the people may have used some sort...
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Arrest made in armed robbery of Bethlehem dry cleaner
A Bethlehem man wanted for the armed robbery of a city dry cleaner was arrested Wednesday morning by police and U.S. Marshals. Ryen Michael Mohr, 19, was found in an Allentown home and taken into custody in connection with the robbery last Saturday, Bethlehem police said. Mohr was arraigned on...
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1