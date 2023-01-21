Read full article on original website
Zdeno Chara Shares How He ‘Co-Captained’ Bruins With Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara was the captain of the Bruins for 14 years, but he couldn’t have led the Black and Gold without his teammates. Chara was a force for Boston during his time with the organization. He played 1,000 games for the Bruins, was a Norris Trophy winner and a well-respected teammate in the locker room.
Jim Montgomery Provides Encouraging Injury Update On Jake DeBrusk
Sunday proved to be a great day for Boston Bruins fans. Thanks in large part to exceptional play on both ends of the ice from B’s defensemen, the Black and Gold secured a 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden. And after Boston’s fifth consecutive victory, Bruins supporters received very promising news on injured left wing Jake DeBrusk.
NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Stars Game Picks
Two top-five teams will face off tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes paying a visit to the Dallas Stars. Carolina Hurricanes (-111) vs. Dallas Stars (-110) Total: 6 (O +100, U -122) The Hurricanes have continued to be a dominant regular season team and hope to get over the playoff hump...
NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Game Picks
Two teams headed in opposite directions will collide when the Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus Blue Jackets (+300) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-385) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104) To say that things haven’t gone as the Blue Jackets planned would be an understatement. This team was expected...
VA Hero Of The Week: Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Breaks NHL Record
Linus Ullmark broke an NHL record in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at TD Garden. Boston’s goaltender became the fastest goalie in league history to reach 25 wins, doing so in only 28 starts. The previous record of 29 starts — set by former Bruin Tiny Thompson — stood for 93 years.
Undermanned Celtics Make Surprise Addition To Injury Report
The Boston Celtics secured a come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon, pushing their winning streak to nine-consecutive games. The victory didn’t come without its consequences. The Celtics saw Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams III (knee) and Derrick White (thigh) leave with injuries, all while they entered...
Brad Marchand’s Assist On Patrice Bergeron Goal Extends Streak
The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens in a thrilling Original Six matchup at the Bell Centre, making the Black and Gold the fastest team in NHL history to reach 80 points in a season. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and the...
What Are the Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds?
The Boston Celtics have lived at the top of the NBA for consecutive years, and led by the young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s look to redeem themselves following their disappointing end to their 2022 season in the NBA Finals. Brad Stevens and the Celtics...
NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Senators Game Picks
Two teams looking to find more consistency in the second half of the season collide tonight, with the Ottawa Senators hosting the New York Islanders. New York Islanders (+112) vs. Ottawa Senators (-134) Total: 6 (O -118, U -104) It was a solid start to the regular season for the...
Joe Mazzulla Bizarrely Called Out Marcus Smart Before Celtics-Heat Game
Joe Mazzulla provided head-scratchers both before and during the Celtics’ matchup with the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night. Mazzulla’s decision not to call a timeout late in the game between Eastern Conference powerhouses was a big reason why Boston fell to Bam Adebayo and company. But well before the C’s and Heat battled it out in crunch time, the interim coach had his players a bit confused.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Canadiens To Extend Win Streak
There is no quit in this Bruins team. Boston earned a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Bell Centre thanks to yet another strong third period in which the Bruins scored three goals. The B’s now have won six straight games. Even on a night...
Rangers Could be Sneaky Target to Win Eastern Conference
After making an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, is this the year that the New York Rangers make the jump to the Stanley Cup?. It’s not the exact same team that won two playoff rounds last year, but the core is still there, and they still boast the key components that should help them find success in the postseason.
NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Rumored 'Decision
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos reportedly have a leading choice for their next head coach. Colin Cowherd said the team and quarterback know who they want to replace Nathaniel Hackett "I have been told, the Broncos have made a decision. They want Sean Payton," Cowherd said Tuesday on The ...
Bruins Notes: ‘Typical Rivalry Game’ Becomes Signature Boston Win
Even on an off night, the Boston Bruins continue to showcase why they’ve become the favorites to lift Lord Stanley’s Cup come June. Boston’s win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night from Bell Center provided an opportunity for two teams on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings to throw out the record books and play a good old-fashioned rivalry game.
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without Four Contributors Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics will be noticeably shorthanded Tuesday night when they face the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time during the regular season. The Celtics, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, will be without four key contributors and three starters. Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all will miss the contest in Miami along with Danilo Gallinari, who has not played a game this season after an offseason ACL tear.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Trade Three Draft Picks For Young Forward
Dating back even before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the basketball world wondered what trade the Lakers would swing to provide assistance to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles reportedly made a move Monday, and while it’s not a blockbuster, the new addition does figure to help...
NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Devils Game Picks
Two of the top teams in the NHL are set to collide on Tuesday evening, with the New Jersey Devils playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas Golden Knights (+146) vs. New Jersey Devils (-176) Total: 6.5 (O-102, U-120) The Golden Knights are playing mediocre hockey amidst some injuries...
Kings Proving to be Great Story in NBA's Western Conference
In a season where expectations certainly weren’t high for the Sacramento Kings, they’ve continued to perform above expectations in the talented West. Through 46 games, the Kings have posted a 27-19 record, and there’s much to like about the foundational pieces they’re building around. Star power...
Injury-Plagued Canadiens Face Atlantic Division-Leading Bruins
The Montreal Canadiens have not been able to catch a break. Despite their ever-growing list of players on the injury report, the Canadiens managed to secure a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of their matchup against the Boston Bruins. The division-leading Bruins travel across the border to face...
Patrice Bergeron’s Toughness Continues To Inspire Bruins
Patrice Bergeron once again proved that his toughness is unmatched. In the Boston Bruins’ road win over the New York Islanders, Bergeron took a puck to the face and still made it back to the bench to finish out the game Wednesday night. The Black and Gold look to...
