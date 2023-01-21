ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner Reveals How Many Bones He Broke During Snow Plow Incident

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago

The actor has shared another update from home on Instagram, and it's a wonder he's doing so well already!

There's a long road ahead for Jeremy Renner following his freak accident on New Year's Day, but he's continuing to keep his loyal and supportive fanbase up to date!

On Jan. 15, The Avengers star revealed he'd been released from the hospital in time to catch the season premiere of his Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown , and now he's offering a peek into his recovery at home—and some new details about the extent of the injuries caused when his snow cat crushed him.

The actor took to Instagram on Jan. 21, sharing a photo of somebody helping him to stretch his leg while he lay in a hospital-style bed in front of a wall of windows overlooking some sunny greenery.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family , and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️," he began his caption, going on to thank everyone who had sent their love and hopeful thoughts his, and his family's, way, and send it all back.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏," he finished, revealing for the first time just how extensive his injuries were.

Related: Jeremy Renner Shares Another Hospital Photo to Thank 'Renowned' ICU Staff Following Snow Plow Accident

His colleagues were quick to continue with their support in his comments.

"Your [sic] a champion mate! We love you," fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth wrote.

"You got this J ❤️❤️," Eiza Gonzalez commented.

"Sending you love ❤️," wrote Heidi Klum .

"Get well soon buddy❤️🙏🏼," said Kygo .

"Its amazing to see you home and healing after what happened. You got this, and we're all cheering for you! Sending you all the love and strength from across the pond 💪❤️," added one fan, while another likened him to the bionic man.

Renner's sister said he was ' crushing all the progress goals ' back when he was still in the hospital, and seeing him now it's more than obvious that Renner is an IRL superhero .

NEVADA STATE
People

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery

"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
NEVADA STATE
