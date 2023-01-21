ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Channel

Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league

TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Scotty Cameron 2023 Super Select putters

Scotty Cameron’s Super Select putters ($449) will be available March 17 in six head shapes — Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus, Newport 2.5 Plus and Squareback 2. Super Select Del Mar, Fastback 1.5, Golo 6 and Golo 6.5 drop May 19. Above all, Scotty Cameron’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy