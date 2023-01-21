TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.

