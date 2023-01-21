ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston

As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Browns Offseason Pivot Points: Free Safety

When John Johnson III signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent, the hope was that he and Grant Delpit would become a formidable safety pairing that offered talent and flexibility. It's still possible these two could be the starting safeties for the Browns in 2023, but the defense that will now be run by Jim Schwartz could opt to go in a different direction, perhaps preferring a purer center fielder over a combo safety like Johnson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts

After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
Centre Daily

Report: Raheem Morris Among 7 Colts Head Coach Finalists

The Indianapolis Colts have begun to shrink their rather large pool of head coaching candidates this week. The team had been interviewing candidates virtually up to this point, and now the next phase of interviews will be in-person with owner Jim Irsay present. The initial candidates pool started with 13...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Who Mel Kiper Jr. Sees as Top Bears Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The dean of mock drafters has spoken and should surprise no one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. named as the top pick of to the Bears. Kiper had been calling Jalen Carter the best player in the draft beforehand and he backed...
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo

There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

WATCH: Georgia Releases Highlight Reel From 2022 Season

The 2022 college football season was home to a plethora of memorable moments for Georgia Bulldog fan's. After winning their 1st National Championship in 41 years just a season prior and losing 15 players to the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs were written off by many fans and experts alike. However, they Dawgs once again defied the odds and repeated their successes from the 2021 season, this time to the tune of a perfect 15-0 season.
ATHENS, GA

