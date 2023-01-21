Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Lake Asbury Baptist Church pastor moving to Tennessee churchTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Centre Daily
Should the Jets Pick Broderick Jones in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
In this continued series looking at the Jets' biggest team need in the upcoming draft, it's time to ask if highly-touted Broderick Jones should be the pick in the opening round?. Not at pick No. 13 (Jets pick). While this Georgia left tackle reminds me of an unpolished version of...
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Centre Daily
Browns Offseason Pivot Points: Free Safety
When John Johnson III signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent, the hope was that he and Grant Delpit would become a formidable safety pairing that offered talent and flexibility. It's still possible these two could be the starting safeties for the Browns in 2023, but the defense that will now be run by Jim Schwartz could opt to go in a different direction, perhaps preferring a purer center fielder over a combo safety like Johnson.
Mahomes to practice as usual on sprained ankle
Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter of their divisional win over Jacksonville last Saturday, when Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key landed on him.
Centre Daily
Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts
After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
Centre Daily
Report: Raheem Morris Among 7 Colts Head Coach Finalists
The Indianapolis Colts have begun to shrink their rather large pool of head coaching candidates this week. The team had been interviewing candidates virtually up to this point, and now the next phase of interviews will be in-person with owner Jim Irsay present. The initial candidates pool started with 13...
Centre Daily
Who Mel Kiper Jr. Sees as Top Bears Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The dean of mock drafters has spoken and should surprise no one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. named as the top pick of to the Bears. Kiper had been calling Jalen Carter the best player in the draft beforehand and he backed...
Centre Daily
Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo
There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Centre Daily
Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
Centre Daily
Bills GM Brandon Beane: ‘I Don’t Want To Suck Bad Enough To Have To Get Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wrapped up the 2022-23 season with the media on Tuesday. He had an interesting excuse for why the Bengals are further ahead than the Bills. “They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract,” Beane said. “They had...
Centre Daily
DJ Reader On Eric Weddle: ‘Feels Good’ When Someone Gives You ‘No Chance’
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader had a nice laugh with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week. The host had to bring up her interview with former NFL safety Eric Weddle last week, who said the Bengals have "no chance" to beat the Bills in the AFC divisional round.
Centre Daily
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Georgia Releases Highlight Reel From 2022 Season
The 2022 college football season was home to a plethora of memorable moments for Georgia Bulldog fan's. After winning their 1st National Championship in 41 years just a season prior and losing 15 players to the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs were written off by many fans and experts alike. However, they Dawgs once again defied the odds and repeated their successes from the 2021 season, this time to the tune of a perfect 15-0 season.
