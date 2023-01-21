ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underhill, VT

newportdispatch.com

Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco

SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for violation of conditions of release in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 23-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a 911 hang-up call at the Sugar House Motel at around 10:35 p.m. Police say that Tionna Young, of New Haven, violated her active conditions of release by...
NEW HAVEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
LEICESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle

CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
CORINTH, VT
sevendaysvt

Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig

Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police looking for person who crashed truck into Vermont fire department

BAKERSFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the person responsible for crashing their truck into the Bakersfield Fire Department last week. Investigators released a photo taken from video footage showing the suspect's truck. State police said the crash happened last Friday, Jan. 20. Anyone with information about...
BAKERSFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh man arrested for allegedly assaulting child

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he struck a child in the face. During a welfare check around 7:51 p.m., New York State Police determined that 25-year-old Jarod Ball allegedly struck the child, leaving a bruise under their left eye. Investigators said...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter

MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, trespassing in Troy

TROY — A 24-year-old man from Morrisville was arrested following an incident in Troy yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man who was trespassing onto a property located off Vermont Route 100 at around 7:40 p.m. Police say they met with the homeowners who reported a man,...
TROY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in Troy

TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
TROY, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Derby

DERBY — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for DUI in Derby yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Crawford Road at around 12:10 a.m. Police say they met with the driver, identified as Kateria Morris, at the scene. According to the report, Morris was traveling south on...
DERBY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg

ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
MONTGOMERY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Ryegate

RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
RYEGATE, VT

