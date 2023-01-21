BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO