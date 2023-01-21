Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco
SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for violation of conditions of release in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 23-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a 911 hang-up call at the Sugar House Motel at around 10:35 p.m. Police say that Tionna Young, of New Haven, violated her active conditions of release by...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
mynbc5.com
Burlington neighbors honor teen hurt in fight, police investigating
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents and community members showed their support on Tuesday night for a New North End family after their son was badly injured in a fight outside their home on Jan. 17. The vigil brought out a few dozen people with signs and candles, singing and...
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
mynbc5.com
Police looking for person who crashed truck into Vermont fire department
BAKERSFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the person responsible for crashing their truck into the Bakersfield Fire Department last week. Investigators released a photo taken from video footage showing the suspect's truck. State police said the crash happened last Friday, Jan. 20. Anyone with information about...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh man arrested for allegedly assaulting child
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he struck a child in the face. During a welfare check around 7:51 p.m., New York State Police determined that 25-year-old Jarod Ball allegedly struck the child, leaving a bruise under their left eye. Investigators said...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
WCAX
Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, trespassing in Troy
TROY — A 24-year-old man from Morrisville was arrested following an incident in Troy yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man who was trespassing onto a property located off Vermont Route 100 at around 7:40 p.m. Police say they met with the homeowners who reported a man,...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Derby
DERBY — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for DUI in Derby yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Crawford Road at around 12:10 a.m. Police say they met with the driver, identified as Kateria Morris, at the scene. According to the report, Morris was traveling south on...
Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council agreement found Sheriff Bill Bohnyak engaged in “unprofessional conduct” when he delegated sex crime investigations to an unqualified deputy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work.
colchestersun.com
Chief Doug Allen explains Colchester Police Department's upcoming budget increases
Colchester Police Department’s budget is increasing by $135,649 next year. The increase makes up the majority of the overall increases to the town’s $13.7 million budget, which will be sent to the voters for approval on March 7. Police Chief Doug Allen said the increase mainly comes from...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Ryegate
RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
