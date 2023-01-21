Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
WMUR.com
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
3 arrested after trafficking cocaine, possession of firearms in Greenfield
Three occupants driving on Route 91 in Greenfield were placed under arrest after Massachusetts State troopers found cocaine and illegal possession of firearms inside the vehicle at a traffic stop.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, trespassing in Troy
TROY — A 24-year-old man from Morrisville was arrested following an incident in Troy yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man who was trespassing onto a property located off Vermont Route 100 at around 7:40 p.m. Police say they met with the homeowners who reported a man,...
WMUR.com
mynbc5.com
Burlington neighbors honor teen hurt in fight, police investigating
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents and community members showed their support on Tuesday night for a New North End family after their son was badly injured in a fight outside their home on Jan. 17. The vigil brought out a few dozen people with signs and candles, singing and...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Derby
DERBY — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for DUI in Derby yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Crawford Road at around 12:10 a.m. Police say they met with the driver, identified as Kateria Morris, at the scene. According to the report, Morris was traveling south on...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
mynbc5.com
Police looking for person who crashed truck into Vermont fire department
BAKERSFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the person responsible for crashing their truck into the Bakersfield Fire Department last week. Investigators released a photo taken from video footage showing the suspect's truck. State police said the crash happened last Friday, Jan. 20. Anyone with information about...
Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council agreement found Sheriff Bill Bohnyak engaged in “unprofessional conduct” when he delegated sex crime investigations to an unqualified deputy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
newportdispatch.com
Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction
BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
