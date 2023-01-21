Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Hanover car crash leads police to $25,000 worth of drugs
Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes her and comes forward with information about her whereabouts.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
WMUR.com
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for violation of conditions of release in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 23-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a 911 hang-up call at the Sugar House Motel at around 10:35 p.m. Police say that Tionna Young, of New Haven, violated her active conditions of release by...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, trespassing in Troy
TROY — A 24-year-old man from Morrisville was arrested following an incident in Troy yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man who was trespassing onto a property located off Vermont Route 100 at around 7:40 p.m. Police say they met with the homeowners who reported a man,...
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI in Concord
CONCORD — A 23-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested for DWI after driving the wrong way in Concord on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-393 at around 9:00 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle in the median, between exits...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford
WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
WCAX
Burlington man charged with torching dumpster at community center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire at a Burlington community center dumpster on Monday caused thousands of dollars in damage. Burlington Police say they were called to the former St. Joseph’s Elementary building on Allen Street at about 2:45 a.m. They say witnesses pointed them to a man matching the description of Robert Barbin, 60, who was spotted in the area.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 22-year-old woman from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Cambridge this morning. The crash took place on Route 108, and Sterling Drive, at around 7:50 a.m. The vehicle was seen down an embankment at the scene. According to the report, Meghan Hansen was traveling...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Ryegate
RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council agreement found Sheriff Bill Bohnyak engaged in “unprofessional conduct” when he delegated sex crime investigations to an unqualified deputy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for driver who crashed into Bakersfield Fire Department
BAKERSFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver who was involved in a crash in Bakersfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident involving a truck crashing into the Bakersfield Fire Department and leaving the scene. This incident reportedly occurred on...
Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home
The student was attacked the night of Jan. 17 by a group of young people, a family member said, leaving the local neighborhood shaken. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington neighbors gather to support teen beaten outside home.
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
Comments / 0