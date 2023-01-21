Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter
MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland woman arrested for stealing credit cards
RUTLAND — A 26-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Rutland earlier this month. On January 3, authorities say they were made aware of two credit cards being fraudulently used at Price Chopper. The victim told police that his wallet had been taken from an unlocked vehicle on...
newportdispatch.com
mynbc5.com
Burlington neighbors honor teen hurt in fight, police investigating
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington residents and community members showed their support on Tuesday night for a New North End family after their son was badly injured in a fight outside their home on Jan. 17. The vigil brought out a few dozen people with signs and candles, singing and...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man arrested after admitting to starting dumpster fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested on Monday after police said he set fire to a dumpster, causing thousands in damage. The Burlington Police Department said they received a call on Monday at 2:43 a.m. about a dumpster fire on Allen Street. After speaking with witnesses, and...
WMUR.com
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
3 arrested after trafficking cocaine, possession of firearms in Greenfield
Three occupants driving on Route 91 in Greenfield were placed under arrest after Massachusetts State troopers found cocaine and illegal possession of firearms inside the vehicle at a traffic stop.
WMUR.com
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, trespassing in Troy
TROY — A 24-year-old man from Morrisville was arrested following an incident in Troy yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a man who was trespassing onto a property located off Vermont Route 100 at around 7:40 p.m. Police say they met with the homeowners who reported a man,...
mynbc5.com
Police looking for person who crashed truck into Vermont fire department
BAKERSFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the person responsible for crashing their truck into the Bakersfield Fire Department last week. Investigators released a photo taken from video footage showing the suspect's truck. State police said the crash happened last Friday, Jan. 20. Anyone with information about...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Corinth, suspect damages police vehicle
CORINTH — Two people were arrested following a crash in Corinth on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place at a home on Chelsea Road at around 12:10 a.m. Upon arrival, police identified the driver as Matthew Bashaw, 22, of Barre, and the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A Window into the Past
In Paul Heller’s latest book, “Montpelier’s Green Mount Cemetery: A History and Guide” (independently published; Oct. 17, 2022), local history comes alive with the stories of those who called Monptelier home (and were buried here). The skill and artistry of some of the stones are part of the story, the talented granite sculptors and the unusual graves, but for me Heller’s stories about people led me to connect to Montpelier today.
mynbc5.com
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
