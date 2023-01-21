ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie & Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Engage in Postgame Beef

The Dallas Mavericks fell to 25-24 on the season — one game above the .500 mark — after losing 127-126 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. It was another underwhelming defensive performance for the Mavs, giving up 127 points to the Wizards without Kristaps Porzinigs. Washington shot 50.6 percent from the floor and got to the free throw line 41 times.
DALLAS, TX
Could Solidifying a Consistent Rotation Benefit the OKC Thunder Down the Stretch?

Oklahoma City is on a serious roll lately, and a win over the Hawks Wednesday night would put the team at .500. Obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the catalyst to the Thunder’s success as a team this season. His leap to the next level has given this Thunder team a new gear. He’s averaging 30.7 points per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and commanding OKC’s offense.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Don’t Bet Against the Oklahoma City Thunder

With the Oklahoma City Thunder having a very solid stretch of basketball to open up 2023, they’ve got stats to back up their arrival ahead of schedule that go beyond the simple win/loss columns. Vegas and the oddsmakers set a spread for each game, and their lines are usually...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Game Preview

HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). SUNS- OUT Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Jae Crowder. Well, the Charlotte Hornets weren't able to collect their first three-game winning streak of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston

As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
HOUSTON, TX
Cowboys Should Trade QB Dak, Says Colin Cowherd

The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end again at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 19-12 loss is a bitter pill to swallow, considering defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit did enough to win the game. But ... Dak and the offense were found...
DALLAS, TX

