A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
Heat Down a Star While Jaylen Brown Headlines Lengthy List of Celtics Out for Tuesday’s Tilt vs. Heat
The Celtics are ending their two-game trip to Florida the same way it began; shorthanded. In Boston's 113-98 loss to the Magic on Monday, a defeat that snapped the Celtics' nine-game win streak, the visitors were without Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon. Williams, who hyperextended his surgically repaired...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 24: Nikola Jokic’s Triple Double Handed the New Orleans Pelicans Their Fifth Straight Loss
Nikola Jokic dealt with a left hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the past week. It did not phase him in his return Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The MVP frontrunner was back in normal form, finishing with 25 points, 11 points, 10 rebounds. It was his 15th triple-double this season.
Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie & Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Engage in Postgame Beef
The Dallas Mavericks fell to 25-24 on the season — one game above the .500 mark — after losing 127-126 to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. It was another underwhelming defensive performance for the Mavs, giving up 127 points to the Wizards without Kristaps Porzinigs. Washington shot 50.6 percent from the floor and got to the free throw line 41 times.
Could Solidifying a Consistent Rotation Benefit the OKC Thunder Down the Stretch?
Oklahoma City is on a serious roll lately, and a win over the Hawks Wednesday night would put the team at .500. Obviously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the catalyst to the Thunder’s success as a team this season. His leap to the next level has given this Thunder team a new gear. He’s averaging 30.7 points per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and commanding OKC’s offense.
NBA expected to approve Mat Ishbia as new owner of Suns prior to trade deadline
The NBA is expected to approve billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns franchise before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, sources inform The Republic. ESPN first reported the news Wednesday. ...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Thunder Gameday: Hosting Oklahoma Native Trae Young and the Hawks
Once each season, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young comes home to play down the road from where he grew up. It's always a special night when he's in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder. These two teams already matched up once this season, as the Thunder came out on top...
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
Don’t Bet Against the Oklahoma City Thunder
With the Oklahoma City Thunder having a very solid stretch of basketball to open up 2023, they’ve got stats to back up their arrival ahead of schedule that go beyond the simple win/loss columns. Vegas and the oddsmakers set a spread for each game, and their lines are usually...
Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Game Preview
HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). SUNS- OUT Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Jae Crowder. Well, the Charlotte Hornets weren't able to collect their first three-game winning streak of...
Lakers: LeBron James Injury Makes Gambling On Portland Game Dicey Proposition
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James questionable to suit up tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle, making any sizable bets before his status clears up a bit risky. The 21-25 Lakers are just a half-game behind the 21-24 in the Western Conference standings, as...
At a Crossroads: What Route Do Mavs Take to Get Off Mediocrity Treadmill?
Whether the Dallas Mavericks' front office wants to hear it or not, the fact of the matter is that its roster is mediocre despite having a generational superstar in Luka Doncic who is nearly averaging a triple-double with 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. As much as...
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
Cowboys Should Trade QB Dak, Says Colin Cowherd
The Dallas Cowboys saw their season end again at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 19-12 loss is a bitter pill to swallow, considering defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's unit did enough to win the game. But ... Dak and the offense were found...
Dodgers: Former Giant Infielder Cracks A Serious Joke About Almost Signing With LA
As there is every offseason, there was a ton of movement this winter. The Dodgers, along with every MLB team, lost some of their players from 2022, including some big names who have found themselves new homes. Free agency could be good for some teams but for others, they can...
