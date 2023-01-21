Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Take Tight End in Kiper’s Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Add ESPN.com draft guru Mel Kiper to the list of pundits who like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a Green Bay Packers uniform. In Kiper’s mock that was published on Wednesday morning, the Packers filled a major hole on their roster with the All-American.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Interview with Southern Illinois DB Antonio Fletcher
Antonio Fletcher polished his NFL resume for years leading up to the moment he declared for the draft. The Lithonia native and football safety went from Arkansas State to Southern Illinois, dominating on both teams along the way. At Arkansas State in 2018, Fletcher had a reserve role on the...
Centre Daily
Who Mel Kiper Jr. Sees as Top Bears Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The dean of mock drafters has spoken and should surprise no one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. named as the top pick of to the Bears. Kiper had been calling Jalen Carter the best player in the draft beforehand and he backed...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Centre Daily
Patriots’ Offensive Coordinator Search: Signaling Bill Belichick’s Successor?
Candidates for the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job are getting a healthy serving of Bill Belichick with a side of Mayo. According to NBC Sports Boston's Albert Breer, the Patriots' search for an offensive overseer has included not only Belichick but also inside linebacker coach Jerod Mayo. Each of the candidates has interviewed in front of the Patriot pair, which lends further credence to the theory that the former New England defender is the heir apparent to the long-held Foxboro throne.
Centre Daily
Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup. That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper...
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
Centre Daily
Browns Offseason Pivot Points: Free Safety
When John Johnson III signed with the Cleveland Browns as a free agent, the hope was that he and Grant Delpit would become a formidable safety pairing that offered talent and flexibility. It's still possible these two could be the starting safeties for the Browns in 2023, but the defense that will now be run by Jim Schwartz could opt to go in a different direction, perhaps preferring a purer center fielder over a combo safety like Johnson.
Centre Daily
NFL Fans React to PFT Debating Tom Brady Joining Lions
The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff have repeatedly stated that Jared Goff is the starting quarterback in 2023. Despite Goff's solid play, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio still debated the benefits of the Lions signing a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, after his co-host Chris Simms brought up a team that has a chance to achieve success in 2023.
Centre Daily
Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
Centre Daily
Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts
After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
Alabama football offensive coordinator search: Who will replace Bill O'Brien?
Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots according to multiple reports after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. ...
Centre Daily
Report: Panthers Focused on Experienced Head Coaches for Opening
Three names have reportedly impressed the Panthers as they look to fill their head coaching vacancy with someone who is experienced. Interim coach Steve Wilks and former Colts coach Frank Reich meet the team’s criteria, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also impressed during his interview.
Centre Daily
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders had finally found stability at the linebacker position, but after a year of plagued injuries, the team was left to play out two rookies until the end of the season. The linebacker position is also losing four players to free agency, unless they re-sign a few...
Centre Daily
Bills GM Brandon Beane: ‘I Don’t Want To Suck Bad Enough To Have To Get Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wrapped up the 2022-23 season with the media on Tuesday. He had an interesting excuse for why the Bengals are further ahead than the Bills. “They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract,” Beane said. “They had...
Centre Daily
ESPN Analyst: ‘Joe Burrow’s The Best Quarterback In Football’
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in football according to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. The franchise passer just led Cincinnati to a third-straight road playoff win after the franchise went 0-7 on the road in its history before he arrived. Burrow finished 23-of-36 passing for 242 yards,...
Centre Daily
DeCosta: No Need to Repair Relationship With Lamar Jackson and Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – There was some speculation towards the end of the year that quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy with the team. After injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos, Jackson did not attend the playoff game against the Bengals and there were rumors he was not happy with the unsettled contract situation with the team.
Centre Daily
What Bears Can Do If They Lose David Montgomery
The Bears have a running back quandary if they fail to reach "common ground," as GM Ryan Poles calls it, in their talks with David Montgomery. They need to have a lead back unless they think Khalil Herbert will take over this role, and there are backs in free agency who could be options.
Centre Daily
College Football Transfer Portal Rankings: Best 2023 Players Available
As expected, the college football transfer portal has been a busy place during the first open window for players to change schools this offseason. An estimated more than 1,500 players have entered the transfer portal at the FBS level since the month of August, and something like a thousand of those prospects have found a new school for the 2023 season.
