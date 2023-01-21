Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand openingKristen WaltersWoodstock, GA
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober SocialJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Brady Admits To Dirty Tactic But Objects To Getting Fined For It
"Just pay the fine, dude!" Journalists blast Brady for admitting he tried to trip the Cowboys' Malik Hooker and claiming he didn't succeed.
Alabama football offensive coordinator search: Who will replace Bill O'Brien?
Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots according to multiple reports after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020. ...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
Centre Daily
Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup. That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper...
Centre Daily
Bills GM Brandon Beane: ‘I Don’t Want To Suck Bad Enough To Have To Get Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane wrapped up the 2022-23 season with the media on Tuesday. He had an interesting excuse for why the Bengals are further ahead than the Bills. “They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract,” Beane said. “They had...
Centre Daily
DJ Reader On Eric Weddle: ‘Feels Good’ When Someone Gives You ‘No Chance’
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader had a nice laugh with Kay Adams on Up & Adams this week. The host had to bring up her interview with former NFL safety Eric Weddle last week, who said the Bengals have "no chance" to beat the Bills in the AFC divisional round.
Centre Daily
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
Comments / 0