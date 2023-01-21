ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football offensive coordinator search: Who will replace Bill O'Brien?

Bill O'Brien has been hired as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots according to multiple reports after two years as Alabama football's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He was also listed on the Patriots' staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Crimson Tide will have to hire its third offensive coordinator in five seasons. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston

As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup. That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper...
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
DETROIT, MI

