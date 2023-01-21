Ian Rapoport offers big Joe Burrow contract update

Joe Burrow, unquestionably one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL , will be placed on a pedestal this weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Burrow, who is playing at a high level, made just $5.5 million this season — one of the biggest bargains in the NFL.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network expects that to change after the season.

“My understanding is that the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big-time, big-money extension for Joe Burrow ,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay on Saturday. “He’s eligible after three years — obviously going to give him the fifth-year option — but an attempt to work out a deal from there with his agent.”

Rapoport also mentions that the Bengals have done some things to augment their cash as an organization, like getting a naming rights deal for their stadium.

“This is a Cincinnati organization that’s spent a lot in free agency over the past couple of years,” Rapoport added. “Expect them to spend on their quarterback this year.”

Rapoport’s report comes on the heels of Bengals owner Mike Brown giving an interview with the team’s radio broadcast last Sunday. In the interview, he echoed comments made by Burrow about how bright his future is but also offered a bit of a warning about how needing to pay more for the quarterback means less money for people to play around him.

He’s going to have a long career,” Brown told the team’s radio broadcast. “We certainly want it to be here. I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more and, therefore, you can keep more players that are good players.”

