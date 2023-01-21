Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Valrico Hummingbird Haven Contributes to Avian ResearchModern GlobeValrico, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like DiapersMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce
In October, Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Although that probably wasn't an easy situation for all parties involved, the latest update on the 42-year-old model is telling. According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff
Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions
If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers
This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen 'Relationship' News
Gisele Bundchen was once again spotted with her notable trainer, Joaquim Valente, earlier this month. Photos of Gisele and Joaquim went viral on social media earlier in January, following Tom Brady's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. According to PEOPLE, Gisele and Joaquim have a ...
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now
The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line. Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
Look: Skip Bayless Has 1-Word Reaction To Cowboys Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to San Francisco, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Following the game, Skip Bayless took to social media. "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" he tweeted immediately following the loss ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
717K+
Followers
91K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0