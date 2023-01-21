ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce

In October, Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Although that probably wasn't an easy situation for all parties involved, the latest update on the 42-year-old model is telling.  According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with ...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
The Comeback

NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions

If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
People

Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.  The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen 'Relationship' News

Gisele Bundchen was once again spotted with her notable trainer, Joaquim Valente, earlier this month. Photos of Gisele and Joaquim went viral on social media earlier in January, following Tom Brady's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. According to PEOPLE, Gisele and Joaquim have a ...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Dak Prescott Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are trailing the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Dallas, trailing by seven points, has the ball with the game on the line.  Is it time for a crushing, backbreaking Dak Prescott interception? Many NFL fans believe that it's coming late ...
The Spun

Look: Skip Bayless Has 1-Word Reaction To Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to San Francisco, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.  Following the game, Skip Bayless took to social media. "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" he tweeted immediately following the loss ...
