ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Tewksbury defeats Haverhill and Lawrence, now 4-5 on the season: Girls Basketball adds two numbers to left hand column

By JAMIE POTE Sports Correspondent jamiepote@hotmail.com
homenewshere.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 11 Recent Winners

WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sun, Jan 22, 2023 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Jan 20, 2023 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 LUCKY BUCKS — Cumberland...
WILMINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

Brawl At Boston Latin Academy Sends Student To Hospital

One student was injured after a fight broke out at college preparatory school in Boston, reports said. The fight involving four middle schoolers happened at Boston Latin Academy around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, NBC10 Boston reports. The one student who was injured was treated by the sch…
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy

A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23

WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Strega closes its doors in North Woburn

WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission. The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
WOBURN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Battling Multi-Unit Apartment Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is at the scene of a multi-unit apartment building tonight, January 24. The fire started after 7 p.m. at 14 Temple Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke upon arrival. Firefighters had to help evacuated residents, according to the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nshoremag.com

Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March

The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Another Winter Storm on the way

After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH

A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
PELHAM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy