Tewksbury defeats Haverhill and Lawrence, now 4-5 on the season: Girls Basketball adds two numbers to left hand column

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 11 Recent Winners
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sun, Jan 22, 2023 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Jan 20, 2023 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 LUCKY BUCKS — Cumberland...
WMUR.com
‘The snow closed a school called PA': Pinkerton Academy official does best Will Smith impression with school closing announcement
DERRY, N.H. — Officials at one New Hampshire school put a fun spin on their snow day announcements for Monday. Pinkerton Academy posted the school closing announcement to Instagram on Sunday night. In the video, Head of School Dr. Timothy Powers can be seen rapping the announcement to the...
Brawl At Boston Latin Academy Sends Student To Hospital
One student was injured after a fight broke out at college preparatory school in Boston, reports said. The fight involving four middle schoolers happened at Boston Latin Academy around 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, NBC10 Boston reports. The one student who was injured was treated by the sch…
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Rail Train Between Beverly & Salem: Police
One woman has died after she was hit by a Commuter Rail train on the North Shore this week, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Salem Police said they got a call about a pedestrian hit by a Commuter Rail train just beyond the Salem Station around 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Very sa…
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks Invites Residents To Jim Plunkett Concert On January 27
TEWKSBURY, MA — The Tewksbury-Wilmington Elks invites the general public to a concert with Jim Plunkett on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Elks Lodge (777 South Street). Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost $10 per person and will be available at the door. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar.
NECN
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
thisweekinworcester.com
NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23
WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
homenewshere.com
Strega closes its doors in North Woburn
WOBURN - Strega Prime at 100 Sylvan Road in North Woburn just off Route I-95 (Rte. 128) has handed in it restaurant and all alcoholic license to the Woburn License Commission. The owners officially ended serving at the end of 2022 with the formal proceedings at the last Woburn License Commission meeting. Since 2013, the highly-visible Strega sign was very prominent for travelers as well as to those going throng he office park. The restaurant called Strega Italiano was part of a group of restaurants, including Boston’s North End.
Framingham Battling Multi-Unit Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is at the scene of a multi-unit apartment building tonight, January 24. The fire started after 7 p.m. at 14 Temple Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke upon arrival. Firefighters had to help evacuated residents, according to the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have...
nshoremag.com
Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March
The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
whdh.com
Another Winter Storm on the way
After some fresh snow across most of New England this morning, another winter storm is on the way, with more snow, sleet, and rain for the area. Sunday evening rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into Southern New England and quickly overspread the area. Rain is expected generally south of Boston and up to rt. 128 north and west. Some spots may see snow and rain mix between rt. 128 and rt. 495, while locations into Worcester County, Western Mass, and Southern New Hampshire stick to all snow. This setup is expected to continue through early Monday morning, with highest snow amounts around 6″ from northern Worcester County into Southern New Hampshire.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH
A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
BPD called to Boston Latin Academy for a stabbing + a brawl in the hallways caught on video
Live Boston 617 is reporting that BPD was called to Boston Latin Academy on Monday morning for a stabbing. A video was also obtained by the LB617 Team that shows a brawl in the hallways of the Townsend Street BPS school. Warning – the video is graphic and disturbing.
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
