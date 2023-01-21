ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car travels into body of water near Sprinkle Road

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that drove into a body of water near Sprinkle Road Monday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a small pond in front of a building at 6565 S. Sprinkle Rd. in Portage. Ottawa County: Man who died...
Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties. On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.
Snowy Wednesday: updated timing and who will see the greatest impacts

Some lighter snow is moving through Michiana this morning - this is the first round before more widespread snow moves in around 4AM EST. The heaviest snow will start later this morning, around 11AM, and last into the early afternoon. Northwestern Michiana should be seeing between 2-4 inches during the day with higher totals above 4 inches expected further southeast, especially in Fulton, Kosciusko, and LaGrange Counties. The most snow from this system should be falling further south and southeast of Michiana, Fort Wayne will likely see their biggest snow so far this season with more than 6 inches possible. System snow moves out of our area this evening, but lake effect snow showers will stick with us overnight. Those lake effect showers will be lasting into tomorrow, with more snow to fall in northwestern Michiana. Southwest Michigan and the northernmost counties in Indiana could see up to 2 inches of snow Thursday with more possible in Berrien County. We round out the week with more, but lighter snow, and snow chances last on-and-off through the weekend.
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

