Detroit News
Dad who drove into Ottawa Co. lake was 'lost and disoriented,' officials say
A man who died after driving into a west Michigan lake last weekend with his two daughters may have been "lost and disoriented," Ottawa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego was found early Sunday in the vehicle, which was submerged in Lake Macatawa near Jenison...
MSP: 1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-94 near Battle Creek
Michigan State Police said troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-94 near Battle Creek.
WWMT
Car travels into body of water near Sprinkle Road
PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities responded to a report of a car that drove into a body of water near Sprinkle Road Monday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a small pond in front of a building at 6565 S. Sprinkle Rd. in Portage. Ottawa County: Man who died...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
Divers search for father after 2 girls escape vehicle that plunged into lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two girls escaped from their father’s vehicle after it plunged into Lake Macatawa, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The 52-year-old father, of Otsego, has not been located as of Sunday, Jan. 22, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Westveer told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press.
Fox17
Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties. On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.
Man dies after Calhoun County crews find him partially submerged in water
A 73-year-old man is dead after crews found him partially submerged in water on his property after his wife reported him missing.
WILX-TV
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
Brewery near Paw Paw total loss after fire
The owner of a brewery near Paw Paw says the building is a total loss after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.
Girls who escaped crash said TV taught them to huddle for warmth
Authorities say two girls managed to escape a car after it crashed into Lake Macatawa because the back hatch opened — though it's not yet clear how — after which they huddled together for warmth for hours before they found help.
'Holiday miracle': Holland woman survives tragic Christmas Day crash, now faces long recovery
HOLLAND, Mich. — On Christmas Day, a family from Holland experienced a tragedy they could have never expected. A car accident left two of them in the hospital, with one fighting for her life. In what some call a miracle, she has finally woken up, but still has an...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
Thieves who stole dog from Potterville family caught on camera
A family is searching for their dog after it was stolen, and they managed to catch the the thieves in action on camera
abc57.com
Snowy Wednesday: updated timing and who will see the greatest impacts
Some lighter snow is moving through Michiana this morning - this is the first round before more widespread snow moves in around 4AM EST. The heaviest snow will start later this morning, around 11AM, and last into the early afternoon. Northwestern Michiana should be seeing between 2-4 inches during the day with higher totals above 4 inches expected further southeast, especially in Fulton, Kosciusko, and LaGrange Counties. The most snow from this system should be falling further south and southeast of Michiana, Fort Wayne will likely see their biggest snow so far this season with more than 6 inches possible. System snow moves out of our area this evening, but lake effect snow showers will stick with us overnight. Those lake effect showers will be lasting into tomorrow, with more snow to fall in northwestern Michiana. Southwest Michigan and the northernmost counties in Indiana could see up to 2 inches of snow Thursday with more possible in Berrien County. We round out the week with more, but lighter snow, and snow chances last on-and-off through the weekend.
This Adorable Dome Home in Pullman, Michigan is a Step Above Glamping
If glamping is a step above camping, then this Airbnb is a step above glamping. This 'dome home' is about 25 minutes from Lake Michigan and it's simply adorable. Britteny is the highly-rated Airbnb host of this cute little dome home in Pullman, Michigan. Pullman is about 20 miles south of Holland on Michigan's west side.
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
go955.com
3 injured in two Saturday crashes in Cass County: Alcohol and drugs believed to be involved in both
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two crashes in Cass County occurred on Saturday, January 21 within less than of an hour of each other injured three people combined. The first one, a single vehicle crash causing two injuries, happened around 7:06 p.m. on Hess Road., north of Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township.
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
WWMTCw
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
US 103.1
