The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Brady Admits To Dirty Tactic But Objects To Getting Fined For It
"Just pay the fine, dude!" Journalists blast Brady for admitting he tried to trip the Cowboys' Malik Hooker and claiming he didn't succeed.
