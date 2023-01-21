Read full article on original website
Suns’ Chris Paul returns from injury with 22-point double-double in win over Grizzlies
Point guard Chris Paul made a statement in his return to Phoenix Suns in Sunday’s 112-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center. After missing the last seven games due to a sore right hip, the Point God came out with a 15-point first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-for-4 from three-point range.
Report: Mat Ishbia purchase of Suns likely to be approved before trade deadline
Mat Ishbia’s purchase of the Phoenix Suns is expected to be finalized and official before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes. Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, agreed to buy the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from Sarver in December, but...
Cam Johnson drops 24 points in Phoenix Suns’ win over Hornets
Welcome back Cam Johnson. After missing 37 games due to a meniscus tear in his right knee, the Phoenix Suns wing came out on fire in just his third game and second start since Nov. 4 on Tuesday night. In the first seven minutes of the first quarter alone, Johnson...
Patrick Beverley interrupted Damian Lillard’s free throw to jabber, earns tech
We are back at the Haboob Blog with our regularly scheduled Patrick Beverley update. This time, it’s to remind everyone — if that’s needed — that point guard Chris Paul is not the only high-profile guard who has drawn the interest of the current Los Angeles Lakers instigator.
Suns hold off Grizzlies’ comeback, Chris Paul’s return sparks 3rd straight win
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were going to start to get bodies back eventually. It was just a matter of how they responded to it. So far, the returns on the, erm, returns have been overwhelmingly positive. Sunday’s 112-110 win against the Memphis Grizzlies saw Chris Paul’s first game...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Suns’ Chris Paul probable to return Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is probable to return to action Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center after missing the last seven games with right hip soreness, the team announced. Paul has played in 26 of 47 games this season after the 37-year-old was out for 14...
Phoenix Suns take care of business, pick up 4th straight win vs. Hornets
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns just got back to winning, so a fairly clinical victory in the middle of a streak was a once familiar feeling that was now foreign. Even in their shorthanded state, the Suns were able to take care of business against a reeling Charlotte Hornets club Tuesday in a 128-97 win.
Arizona’s Jedd Fisch: Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will bring an ‘unbelievable attention to detail’
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch go back over 20 years. The duo first met ahead of the Houston Texans’ inaugural season in 2002 when Ossenfort was a pro personnel intern and Fisch was a defensive quality control coach. And even...
Coyotes sign defenseman Juuso Valimaki to 1-year extension
The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Juuso Valimaki to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Per Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the deal is worth $1 million. In 43 games this season, Valimaki has posted 12 points (two goals and 10 assists) to go along with 68 penalty...
ASU golf alumnus Jon Rahm wins AmEx tournament by 1 stroke
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage...
Kiper Jr. finds ‘home run pick’ for Cardinals’ Ossenfort in mock draft
Non-quarterback-needy teams atop the 2023 NFL Draft might quibble between one another if they’re discussing whether they place defensive tackle Jalen Carter or edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. atop their big boards. But if the first two draft picks aren’t traded, there’s a solid chance the Arizona Cardinals don’t...
Coyotes’ comeback falls short in loss to Ducks at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Troy Terry saw his teammate go down, the referee’s hand go up for a major penalty and kept skating. Using some nifty stickhandling, he weaved around a defender and scored before the offending Arizona player could be sent to the penalty box. Cam Fowler...
Clayton Keller leads Coyotes to blowout win over Knights with hat trick
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller had his second hat trick of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Golden Knights 4-1 on Sunday night, their second victory in the last 13 games. Dylan Guenther scored and Karel Vejmelka had 35 saves for the Coyotes, who had been...
NFL.com’s Brooks mocks Georgia’s Jalen Carter to Arizona Cardinals
Another NFL.com mock draft, another defender taken at No. 3 for the Arizona Cardinals. After Daniel Jeremiah selected Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. to the Cardinals in his first mock draft of the offseason on Friday, Bucky Brooks opted for Georgia’s Jalen Carter with the Arizona’s No. 3 pick in his initial prediction.
